Commentary: Clayton had our trust, and the facts

The passing of longtime NFL reporter John Clayton last week was a reminder of that distinction. On the local front of professional football, if you are an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas (formerly Oakland) Raiders or someone else entirely, you relied on Clayton’s insights to better follow your team or the NFL to determine your teams move and/or countermove.

Clayton, who passed away Friday at age 67 after a short illness, was commonly associated with his role on ESPN. He later became a senior writer for ESPN.com along with a reporter and writer for the ESPN TV network. In the process, he gradually transitioned into the broadcast industry by being an NFL correspondent. Previously, he had covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune.

He was awarded what is now known as the Bill Nunn Memorial Award by the Professional Football Writers of America in 2007. The award is presented annually for long and distinguished reporting on football. That honor put him in the writer’s wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Clayton was unique in that he became talented and accomplished in all three genres of media — print, radio and TV. A reporter with a similar style who preceded him was Will McDonough, of the Boston Globe and CBS TV, while Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport represent younger versions of Clayton and McDonough.

Clayton’s style was more about breaking stories and talking about the business side of the NFL. As years passed by, more voices became shrill. But as McDonough and Clayton did, Schefter and Rapoport continue to employ being the reporter rather than the creator of the story.

Clayton was nicknamed “The Professor” because he was knowledgeable and tireless. He was slightly built and wore wireless-rimmed glasses, which at first glance made you think he was an accountant as opposed to covering savages that play on Sundays.

Though he was often the first one to break stories, there was never a feeling of one-upmanship. Clayton’s delivery, regardless of media genre, was to the point but informative in an encyclopedic manner. Was Clayton right all the time? No. However, when he had reason to believe something would happen, it was based on reality and intense research that he had done, as opposed to conjecture, because Clayton outworked every other reporter. He had sources and developed trust, which can take 10 years to gain and 10 seconds to lose. His approach was the complete opposite of today’s model, which features flash and hot takes and where the opinions are not substantiated with fact.

When joined Clayton ESPN in 1995, he became in especially high demand, appearing on various radio shows. Though I mean no slight against McDonough, Clayton’s prime of reporting included breaking down salary caps and free agency. That dynamic was hard enough to navigate for fans, let alone reporters.

Though I’m not a sports reporter as a career anymore, I feel very conflicted about the industry. I’m thrilled to remain active as a freelancer because I enjoy it and feel like I still have something to offer. However, the fundamentals of journalism have been bastardized by social media and the need for hot-take talking heads to be first and bombastic as opposed to second and right has also sullied the industry’s reputation. People like Clayton were a safe haven when you wanted to know a mixture of just the facts mixed in with the reasons why.

Clayton was also known for being a kind and caring person in the industry to colleagues and competitors. That personality is highly rare in a deadline-oriented, pressure-packed profession.

Once upon a time, the Raiders trained here in Napa. Yours truly had a chance to cover them for not only this news organization but for a fan magazine as a freelancer. I covered them most extensively from 1999-2005, but made a smattering of appearances thereafter. Clayton was a semi-regular at training camp.

I remember meeting him in training camp of 2000. I was just a humpty-dumpty in his late 20s. Clayton had no reason to even bother giving me the time of day. Yet when we started a conversation, he made the first move, not me. In that situation, the norm would have been the opposite. So I sheepishly said, “Mr. Clayton, I’m Vince D’Adamo. Nice to meet you, I enjoy listening to you as well as reading your stories.” He proceeded to thank me and say, “Please, Vince, feel free to call me John.” We talked for a good 20 minutes or so. I met Clayton on a few other occasions at Raider games and he still remembered me.

There are many people in this industry that do their jobs well but are also jerks as people. Clayton, however, was unequivocally great both personally and professionally.

When it comes to making room for a dean in heaven, there should be no salary cap.