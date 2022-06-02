Commentary: Daily Republic sports editor Farmer retires

The phrase “one person’s loss is another person’s gain” is a commonly uttered axiom.

The Daily Republic in Fairfield is about to get a taste of the former. Retirement life in Utah is about to get a taste of the latter.

Sports editor Paul Farmer bid farewell to his readers in a column on Wednesday after 32½ years at the newspaper. Farmer, who graduated from Brigham Young University, and his family are relocating to Utah. His wife, Jackie, has taught at several schools since the Farmers moved to Fairfield in 1990 and is the last of the original teachers at Laurel Creek Elementary, which opened in 1993.

Farmer, 64, got his start in Provo, Utah before moving to California and working at papers in Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Hollister and Camarillo before settling in Fairfield for a long-lasting career. In a nutshell, he is to Fairfield what Marty James has been to the Napa Valley Register or Brian Sumpter is to the Lake County Record-Bee.

Farmer spent many Friday nights in Napa County during football season – most notably at Memorial Stadium, where Napa High and Vintage hosted Monticello Empire League combatants in the Daily Republic’s circulation area, such as Fairfield High, Rodriguez, Armijo, Vacaville High, Will C. Wood and Vanden.

I lasted 19 years in the newspaper industry before making a career change to route sales representative for Alhambra Water. Like Marty, I have continued to write for the Register and St. Helena Star on a freelance basis. That said, I have nothing on Paul.

The great thing about the sports reporting industry is that it is like a fraternity. Sure, there is a competitive aspect when I randomly cross paths with other sports reporters while covering events. However, the joy of getting to know them as people far overrides the competitive aspect, especially when you meet someone who is great both professionally and personally like Paul. Getting both is a hard find.

I have enjoyed getting to know Paul. Though we may not get together socially due to family lives and distance, I consider him a friend. Deadline pressure can eat anyone for lunch, but I saw Paul in the crosshairs of it and he conquered it like Tom Brady or Joe Montana in a two-minute drill.

There is only one Paul Farmer.

The first time I met Paul in person, after talking to him numerous via phone, was at the CIF State Wrestling Championships in 1999 at Stockton Arena. In that era, before smartphones and MaxPreps.com were commomplace, reporters called other newspapers on landlines to exchange scores within the league.

Like every journalist, Paul has written stories that rattled a few cages. At his core, however, he was the quintessential community-oriented reporter who tried to find the positive in a team’s achievements rather than trying to find fault. Although if he found fault, Paul addressed it with the sensitivity that you shouldn’t cover the Fairfield Falcons like you do the Atlanta Falcons.

Other than freelance writing and online journaling, I have no desire to return to the newspaper industry. But I can see the appeal of staying in one place for North of three decades like Paul did. They appreciate the commitment. Paul had an influence on my career when I took over the Upvalley sports beat for Star and Weekly Calistogan.

Paul not only was a great reporter but had a historian mentality. In his weekly column, he had an “On This Date” segment about Fairfield sports events that took place on, for example, June 1, 1975. Since the Star and Calistogan were weekly publications, I felt they also deserved to have that feature because history is highly personal to alumni who have either returned to or remained in their hometowns.

Paul was the diligent historian I aspired to become. He could readily tell you the last time Team A beat Team B. I remember not long before taking over the Upvalley beat, I sought out Paul for advice because he spent time at a weekly publication in Morgan Hill and I had gained much respect for him.

Whether the sport was football, basketball, baseball or wrestling, Paul and I covered the same events numerous times. Some of our best conversations came at wrestling tournaments because they have a lot of down time and are sometimes multiple-day events.

So here’s the beauty of Paul’s career move.

Unlike many newspaper employees who are dispatched because of archaic technology, he has a chance to exit on his own accord.

Paul, take bow and enjoy your retirement years, and Happy 40th Anniversary to you and Jackie on June 25. You are a great professional and a great human.