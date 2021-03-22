Commentary: Former Justin-Siena football player Penn helps create 2021 NFL draft guide

In March of 2020, I was laid off from two jobs in the football industry and was alone in a New York City apartment with only my dog, laptop, and a few books to keep me company.
Eight months prior, I had moved to the East Coast from Sonoma, where I had coached football for Sonoma Valley High and wrote freelance articles for the Napa Valley Register and San Francisco Examiner.
I had set out to carve my way into the NFL, be it in football operations, team operations or, really, any position I could get my hands on. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, however, I felt trapped. I was thankful to have food and shelter, and was thankful that my family was safe, but my career path felt entirely thrown off course.
I decided that instead of just wallowing in disappointment, I would make the best of the time I had available. I contacted other individuals I had met who were also trying to get into football operations, and we formed a small scouting collective.
We studied All-22 coach’s film, hosted our own weekly scouting clinics, and devised a plan to put our heads together and create our own NFL Draft Guide. As we continued to turn the flywheel and amassed more and more reports, we realized that our project had the potential to be special.
We set a goal of creating 300 prospect reports — there are around 265 NFL Draft selections each year — and we hired more and more people to help reach our goal. By the end, we had 14 different scouts working on this project, and were being advised by NFL scouts and former general managers on how to deliver it.
We traveled to All-Star events such as the Senior Bowl and College Gridiron Showcase to get the closest possible look at players to replicate what NFL scouts do, and pored over 10,000 hours worth of combined work into the project.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, our book was released on ExpandTheBoxscore.com. We had officially turned the adversity and struggles the pandemic had imposed upon us and built a project worth being proud of. We had compiled 323 full-length reports, well above our goal, on prospects into one book with a foreword from former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
From playing Pop Warner football for the Sonoma Junior Dragons, to playing on Friday nights for Justin-Siena, to directing and editing this NFL Draft Guide, my love for football has not waned. I hope that I can help to inspire young sports lovers from wine country to chase their dreams, as well.
If you are willing and able, please go to ExpandTheBoxscore.com/register to buy for $12 full access to our 2021 NFL Draft Guide to help support my pursuit of an NFL career.
An NFL scout advised me to always happily overdeliver, and I believe that’s what we’ve done with our Draft Guide.
