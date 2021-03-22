Commentary: Former Justin-Siena football player Penn helps create 2021 NFL draft guide

In March of 2020, I was laid off from two jobs in the football industry and was alone in a New York City apartment with only my dog, laptop, and a few books to keep me company.

Eight months prior, I had moved to the East Coast from Sonoma, where I had coached football for Sonoma Valley High and wrote freelance articles for the Napa Valley Register and San Francisco Examiner.

I had set out to carve my way into the NFL, be it in football operations, team operations or, really, any position I could get my hands on. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, however, I felt trapped. I was thankful to have food and shelter, and was thankful that my family was safe, but my career path felt entirely thrown off course.

I decided that instead of just wallowing in disappointment, I would make the best of the time I had available. I contacted other individuals I had met who were also trying to get into football operations, and we formed a small scouting collective.

We studied All-22 coach’s film, hosted our own weekly scouting clinics, and devised a plan to put our heads together and create our own NFL Draft Guide. As we continued to turn the flywheel and amassed more and more reports, we realized that our project had the potential to be special.