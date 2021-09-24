Commentary: Former Upvalley sports writer recalls day on lake with Bill Ryan

Once we got onto the lake, little did I realize that Bill was a “catch and release” guy. I guess when you fish so often, you can freeze or eat only so much of it. I discovered this when I reeled in a 2-pound bass.

No sooner was Bill excited for me to catch a fish 17 years removed from my last fishing excursion was he was telling me “Throw it back!” Without thinking about what he said, I abided. My first thought was, “It must be too small for the legal limit.” So 15 minutes or so passed and I asked him if he threw back everything he caught. He then asked me if I wanted to keep it. I replied, “Damn right. I didn’t wait 17 years to throw it back.” We both chuckled.

As I look back, I can understand the difference between a regular angler using the “catch and release” approach versus someone who rarely fishes wanting to bring one home.

I would get another chance later in the day as I reeled in another 2-pound bass. Bill held up the net to bring the fish back into the boat. The fish was placed under the bench seat in the boat and floated in water until we docked much later in the day.