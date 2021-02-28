Commentary: Giants Dream Team: 135 years, 2 cities

Every sport evolves with each passing generation, from the size and athleticism of players to game strategy.
Baseball’s evolution, however, is both historic and unique given the pre-integration and Deadball eras. For the former, full segregation took place from 1887-1947. Full integration, which was a gradual process, came in 1959. The Deadball Era was a period in the early 20th century when baseball was characterized by low scoring and an emphasis on pitching.
There was the Steroid Era, which has no definite start time, though it is generally assumed that the era ran from the late 1980s until the late 2000s. This era was defined by shattered home run records leading to exorbitant salaries.
The Giants have existed since 1885, but they were the New York Giants until 1957. The franchise has called San Francisco home since 1958. The Giants have won eight World Series titles — five in New York, three in San Francisco. Despite having some of the best players in Major League Baseball history — notably Willie McCovey, Willie Mays and Barry Bonds — the franchise had a 56-year drought between World Series titles, 1954-2010, before winning three in five seasons, 2010-2014.
Today, I form a Giants Dream Team that is all-encompassing between the New York and San Francisco eras in a 26-man roster format. For openers, to make this roster, four years as a Giant are required. No exceptions. With the free agency era, I’m not going to cheapen this roster with one- to three-year rentals.
I’m forming a 12-man pitching staff, five starters and seven relievers. For the latter, I want at least one lefthander in the bullpen. For position players, I am taking what I believe is the best of the best regardless of era. For the bench players, it’s the best of the rest with versatility being heavily considered. Merit achievements such as Hall of Fame, All-Star appearances and Gold Gloves are considered but not guaranteed. General impactfulness on the franchise is also considered.
Generational reminders
If I believe you were the best at your position in the pre-integration era, you are on the team. If you played on a World Series champion, there is no guarantee of landing on this roster. If you played during a bad season, that does not deter you from being on this roster. Off-the-field baggage is not a deterrent to landing on this team, nor is any Steroid Era affiliation. This is baseball, not the Boy Scouts.
Starting rotation
Christy Matthewson, Juan Marichal, Madison Bumgarner, Carl Hubbel, Gaylord Perry
Leaving Tim Lincecum off this list was a hard decision but nonetheless a very strong five-man rotation. Mathewson is one of five players in the Hall of Fame's inaugural 1936 class. Marichal dominated the 1960s, winning 191 games. Perry spent the first decade of his Hall of Fame career with the Giants. His infamous spit ball has since been outlawed.
Bumgarner helped usher in the modern era of success for the Giants, helping deliver three World Championships in five seasons. Bumgarner, who is now an Arizona Diamondback, has become perhaps the best postseason pitcher in Major League Baseball history. His performance was on full display during the 2014 World Series victory in seven games over the Kansas City Royals. During Hubbel's Hall of Fame career, he won 253 games and had a 2.98 ERA on the way to a Hall of Fame career.
Bullpen
Closer, Rob Nen
Rod Beck, Brian Wilson, Gary Lavelle, Jeremy Affeldt, Hoyt Wilhelm, Sergio Romo
The bullpen has a very turn of the century look because in the 2010s, the Giants bullpen was perhaps the most defining quality of their championship teams.
Nen is a no-brainer as a closer because he is the Giants all-time saves leader with 206. Beck, whose fu manchu mustache and mullet made him look like he was from a motorcycle gang, set the Giants single-season save record in 1993. On this team he could easily translate into a setup man roll. Lavelle tends to be forgotten because he pitched for a lot of bad Giants teams from 1974-1984, nonetheless he was very reliable. Affeldt had an astonishing 0.69 ERA in the postseason.
During the Giants' 2010 run at winning the World Series, Wilson tied Beck's franchise record for a single season with 48 saves. Romo spent his first nine seasons with the Giants and was a vital cog in the franchise winning three World Championships from 2010-2014. Wilhelm spent the first five seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Giants.
Infield
Catcher, Buster Posey; first base, Willie McCovey; second base, Jeff Kent; shortstop, Travis Jackson; third base, Matt Williams
Posey was the face of the franchise for three World Series Championships in the 2010s. Posey has had a borderline Hall of Fame career and is one of only three players to catch three no-hitters; Bill Carrigan and Yogi Berra are the others. On the way to a Hall of Fame career, McCovey was one of the most feared hitters in history and remains a beloved figure among Giants fans.
Kent was a journeyman before he was traded to the Giants but his 351 career home runs as a second baseman is a Major League record. On the way to a Hall of Fame career, Jackson recorded at least a .300 batting average six times. Williams initially broke into the big leagues as a shortstop and his 247 career home runs ranked fourth in San Francisco Giants history.
Outfield
Left, Barry Bonds; right, Mel Ott; center, Willie Mays.
Bonds’ association with performance enhancing drugs has crippled his Hall of Fame candidacy. But he remains the home run king and one of the most complete players in Major League history, the only player to record a 40-40 season — 40 home runs, 40 stolen bases.
Mays is considered by many to be the best player in Major League Baseball history. The Hall of Famer’s career overlapped the New York and San Francisco eras. Having Barry Bonds and Bobby Bonds in the same starting outfield would look appealing on the surface, but it's hard to ignore the fact that Ott spent all 22 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Giants. Ott was the first player in National League history to reach 500 career home runs.
Bench
Orlando Cepeda, Will Clark, Bobby Thompson, Buck Ewing, Frankie Frisch, Bobby Bonds.
Cepeda, who was nicknamed “Baby Bull,” spent eight seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Giants, earning six All-Star bids. Cepeda would bring power and versatility to this team. Clark ushered in a new era of Giants baseball in the mid-1980s. The sweet swinging left-hander helped transform the Giants from irrelevant to interesting.
Thompson is known best for his “shot heard round the world,” which was a three-run homer to beat the Dodgers for the National League pennant. There is much more to him, however. He was also a three-time All-Star in his eight seasons as a Giant.
Ewing deserves a spot on this team because he is widely considered the best catcher of the 19th century. Frisch went straight from Fordham University to the Major Leagues and became a Hall of Famer. Like his son, Bobby Bonds had a rare combination of power and speed. He is one of two players to record five 30-30 seasons.
Manager
John McGraw
While Bruce Bochy is the best manager in the San Francisco era, you simply cannot go against McGraw when it comes to combined history. Other than Connie Mack, no manager has accrued more victories than McGraw. He was an adept strategist and was good at acquiring and developing players to fit his philosophy that emphasized strong pitching, defense and aggressive base-running.
Team
1905
Recency bias might suggest that you take one of the 2010s teams, but you simply cannot deny a team that won 105 games during the regular season and defeated the Philadelphia Athletics 4-1 in the World Series. In that series, the team recorded three shutouts in a matter of six days. The Giants of this ilk also had three Hall of Famers — Christy Matthewson, Roger Bresnahan and Joe McGinnity — along with a Hall of Fame manager.
