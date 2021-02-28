Commentary: Giants Dream Team: 135 years, 2 cities

Infield

Catcher, Buster Posey; first base, Willie McCovey; second base, Jeff Kent; shortstop, Travis Jackson; third base, Matt Williams

Posey was the face of the franchise for three World Series Championships in the 2010s. Posey has had a borderline Hall of Fame career and is one of only three players to catch three no-hitters; Bill Carrigan and Yogi Berra are the others. On the way to a Hall of Fame career, McCovey was one of the most feared hitters in history and remains a beloved figure among Giants fans.

Kent was a journeyman before he was traded to the Giants but his 351 career home runs as a second baseman is a Major League record. On the way to a Hall of Fame career, Jackson recorded at least a .300 batting average six times. Williams initially broke into the big leagues as a shortstop and his 247 career home runs ranked fourth in San Francisco Giants history.

Outfield

Left, Barry Bonds; right, Mel Ott; center, Willie Mays.

Bonds’ association with performance enhancing drugs has crippled his Hall of Fame candidacy. But he remains the home run king and one of the most complete players in Major League history, the only player to record a 40-40 season — 40 home runs, 40 stolen bases.