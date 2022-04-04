Commentary: Ibanez was a rarity in sports broadcasting

Deadline industries do not always bring out the best in someone’s personality, but Mark Ibanez is not like most people.

Bay Area sports fans of many generations watched Ibanez on a nightly basis report on “the sporting life,” as he commonly referenced.

The longtime Napa resident was not only well-received with his job performance but how he treated and respected others. He maintained that personality in an era when relationships with media and those they cover have become more contentious.

Ibanez, who was KTVU’s sports anchor and director for 43 years, signed off for the final time on Thursday night as he rode into retirement. Though Ibanez was born in Toronto, he is a Bay Area guy to the core. San Rafael High School. Petaluma High School. Santa Rosa Junior College.

He took a brief detour to the University of Idaho before beginning his career in 1978 at KXTV in Sacramento. One year later, he became a staple at KTVU, the Bay Area’s FOX affiliate, and the entire region. Ibanez, 66, retires as the longest-tenured sportscaster in Bay Area history. He started at the TV station when it was an independent entity before becoming a FOX affiliate.

Ibanez is married with four kids, along with two grandchildren and a third on the way.

On the surface, Ibanez was a talking head on nightly local newscasts who delivered news, scores, and highlights. However, if you followed him closer, there was so much more depth. Granted, he had the serious side that reported the news and highlights. But when you watched his nightly newscasts or witnessed him hosting postgame shows, such as after 49ers broadcasts, his approach always had the right mixture of giving you the facts but mixing in humor. The humorous side was good-natured and never malicious or sensationalized, in an era where such an approach has become commonplace. Ibanez represented a safe haven from “hot take” TV.

In one-on-one interviews, reporters have an obligation to be inquisitive with their interview subjects so as to know the person, their journey, and what makes them perform at a high level. For Ibanez, that approach was the genuine article — not just lip service. His interviews with some of the biggest names, including Willie Mays, Jerry Rice and Michael Jordan, were must-see TV.

In the news industry, sports is at times referred to as the toy department, a term I loathe. Granted, sports reporters are not breaking stories about murders, fires, etc., but they are held to the same standard as news reporters when it comes to deadline pressure and accuracy.

Sports reporters are taught that you cannot be a fan while doing your job. While it is true that there can be “no cheering in the press box,” Ibanez showed why it is OK to be a fan while toeing the line between celebrating the team’s success and unprofessionally gushing. When reporting the team’s failures, he neither sugarcoated nor overdramatized.

I saw a recent interview in which Ibanez talked about how blessed he was to cover the teams he grew up following. In his time, the 49ers won five Super Bowls, the Giants won three World Series, the Warriors won three NBA championships and the Oakland A’s won a World Series. Ibanez referenced how exciting it was to witness that success. He said, and I’m paraphrasing, “I always told myself, if I got a job in L.A., how in the heck could I fake being excited that the Dodgers won the World Series?”

Perhaps the most telling side of Ibanez was that, even though he was a public figure, he allowed people to see him as a person. During the pandemic, which still exists, live sports events were paused and reporters were hosting shows and broadcasting games from remote venues such as their homes. Ibanez adapted by doing his home appearances from his “Vinyl Room,” showing how music was his first love. The record albums on display in the background indicated he is a fan of multiple music genres, such as the Beatles, Eagles, Michael Jackson, Donna Summer, Dolly Parton and Van Halen.

I had the privilege of interviewing Ibanez twice at events I covered, Napa Little League and Babe Ruth Opening Day ceremonies where he was the events’ emcee. He notoriously made such appearances with speeches that featured fun and levity. I remember interviewing him after the events on both occasions and he could not have been more gracious with his time.

Like many here in the Napa Valley, I see him on trips to the grocery store. While trying to be sensitive to someone’s personal time, I never actually walked up to him from afar to approach him. However, we were once within about 10 feet of each other and my words were, “Hello Mark, how are you? Perhaps you remember me or perhaps you don’t, but it's great to see you.” His response was, “Oh yes I remember you.”

Perhaps the most telling thing about Ibanez is that the media industry as a whole has undergone massive downsizing throughout the changing times, but Ibanez staying 43 years at one place and going out on his terms is nothing short of amazing.

In my years in this industry, now as a freelancer of seven years and for 19 years as a career, I’ve met many people who were good at their jobs but jerks as people. Ibanez, however, is one of the genuinely great ones. You will be hard-pressed to find not only a more likable person but a more undislikable one.

Take a bow, Mark, and enjoy your “sporting life.”