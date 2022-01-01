Commentary: Madden impacted NFL in big ways

Some days have a way of snatching your soul.

Tuesday was that day for sports fans nationwide as news came out that John Madden had passed away at age 85.

To say that Madden was an NFL icon would be like saying water is wet. Describing Madden’s status as a legend, you ask, “Where do I begin?”

When factoring in multiple genres, one would be hard pressed to find a more impactful person for the NFL than Madden. He was a legend as a coach. Then he became perhaps the best color commentator in all of sports — so much that he reset the market for how much money broadcasters could make covering grown men playing a kid’s game who were making a king’s ransom. Then he turned into a video game icon. In between, Madden was a commercial pitchman for numerous products and an accomplished author.

Whether it was as a coach or a broadcaster, Madden’s presence alone meant the game was appointment television. Madden coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, fashioning a record of 103-32-7 for a .759 winning percentage that is the best among those who have coached at least 100 games. Before guiding the Raiders to their Super Bowl-winning season in 1976, he was labeled as a coach who couldn’t win the big one. His response was, “Will you let me know when there’s a little one?” Coach, I couldn’t agree more.

The Raiders of the 1970s were the NFL’s answer to the 1990s Atlanta Braves. They managed one championship but were on the doorstep numerous other times. The Raiders were 1-4 in AFC Championship games. The Braves were 1-4 in the World Series.

Madden’s teams were also involved in some of the most memorable and controversial games in NFL history, such as The Heidi Game in 1968, the Immaculate Reception in 1972, and the Holy Roller in 1978.

In a sense, Madden was a coaching contrarian. His era was headlined by disciplinarians like Vince Lombardi, Chuck Noll and Tom Landry. O.A. “Bum” Phillips was the closest thing to Madden in authenticity, the only differences being Phillips’ cowboy boots, jeans and chewing tobacco. Madden looked like a beer truck driver with a mesh baseball cap.

Madden’s burly and unkempt appearance, coupled with his bombastic personality, revealed the free-spirited mindset that his Oakland teams exuded. He favored individual expression and looked the other way when his players had wild nights on the town. Madden had very few rules: Be on time and play with passion on Sundays.

As a broadcaster, Madden was at one point or another a fixture at all four major networks, ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS. Though he teamed with the likes of Verne Lundquist and Vin Scully, his partnership with Pat Summerall — who died in 2013 — and, to a lesser extent, Al Michaels, were legendary pairings.

Madden had a flamboyant delivery coupled with a Joe Six-Pack appeal. For effect, he would use terms like “Boom!” “Whap!” and “Doink!”

Madden was a master of using the telestrator to break down plays to a point where he popularized the use of such technology. His way of breaking down the game was not filled with jargon or technical terms. It was simple enough to reach a 12-year-old or a 55-year-old at a watering hole. He once referred to a Peyton Manning audible as “throwing with your teeth.” When he used that expression, I was mesmerized.

Madden was also akin to broadcasting Thanksgiving games. Even if you did not care about the game, the biggest entertainment came on the postgame show when Madden awarded a turkey or turducken — turkey stuffed with duck and chicken — to the winning team, with drumsticks being awarded to the Player of the Game. He would at times bring out the nuclear turkey, which had eight legs.

The All-Madden teams he selected at the end of every season were also must-see TV. These players were a mixture of All-Pro level to middle-of-the-road players that had one common intangible: they represented the game of football and played the game the way he believed it should be played.

He was also great at the written word as well as the spoken word. The first sportsbooks I remembered reading were the ones he penned – “Hey Wait A Minute,” “I Wrote A Book!” and “One Knee Equals Two Feet.” My parents could not get me to read my history assignments to save their lives but, my goodness, I hijacked the two aforementioned books from my dad. Sorry, Dad. Madden was also quite the pitchman in commercials, whether they were for beer, Ace Hardware or “Tough Actin” Tinactin!

Madden’s last year in broadcasting was 2008. You had people who did not know him as a coach or broadcaster but, oh, there were those video games. Though established in 1988, Madden’s video games evolved and became modernized throughout the years — so much that he eventually became known more as the face of the video games than a coach or broadcaster. Madden NFL was a way for people to learn the game and participate at a sophisticated level. The revenue generated went into the billions — yes, with a “b.”

His eclectic personality also included an aversion to flying on airplanes. He alluded to feeling claustrophobic. Madden would first go to games as a broadcaster via Amtrak train, but later purchased a Greyhound bus that became known as the Madden Cruiser.

Madden was one of the first people I knew during my football following. Though I was alive when he coached, I have no vivid memories because I was so young that I was not following sports yet. I can’t relate much to the video game aspect, either, because outside of Atari, Nintendo or Colecovision, video games are a nonentity for me. Since I was once an aspiring broadcaster, any game that involved Madden was appointment TV.

Two personal stories involving Madden

Though he was a frequent guest when the Raiders held training camp here in Napa, I never had a chance to meet him. But I have two peripheral stories:

In the fall semester of 1996 at the University of Nebraska, I was taking a History of Mass Media Class — shout-out to Dr. Larry Walklin. We were assigned a research paper that involved a historical perspective on anyone in mass media. I asked him if I could pick John Madden. Dr. Walklin agreed to me pursuing the project. I did a 12-page story that involved verbiage as well as pictures and numerous hours of microfilm research. I say very confidently that it was the most fun I’ve ever had doing a research assignment. I did not even consider it work.

I moved back to California from Nebraska in June 1998, landing a job as a part-time sports reporter at the Napa Valley Register. Six months later, I had just covered a game between the San Francisco 49ers and St. Louis Rams.

As I was leaving the media parking lot in my 1998 Dodge Dakota, the Madden Cruiser was clogging the lane and I couldn’t leave. I was about 50 feet away, looking at the driver sheepishly, when he backed up the bus to give me room and motioned for me to go ahead. I was both honored and flattered. The Madden Cruiser driver made room for me, of all people.