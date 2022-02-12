Commentary: Rings mean great teams, but not always great players

Super Bowl Sunday is celebrating its 56th birthday! Nine more years and it becomes a senior citizen.

Winning this game, which the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will try to do Sunday, changes the perception of franchises and players.

Being a member of a championship team can change how a player is perceived and can affect one’s Hall of Fame candidacy or place in the greatness hierarchy. The angle of players possessing a championship ring is a compelling one.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a future Hall of Famer and has put up astronomical career numbers, but he spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions — also known as NFL purgatory.

The Bengals’ second-year quarterback, Joe Burrow, is off to a Hall of Fame start.

How much credence do you give to the idea of how many championship rings a player has when it comes to evaluating their greatness? Let’s not kid ourselves; they carry some value. If Ken Anderson, Steve McNair or Donovan McNabb quarterbacked one Super Bowl winner, they might be in Canton, Ohio today. If Phil Simms hadn’t gotten injured in 1990, he would have quarterbacked two Super Bowl-winning teams, which might have led him to a bust in Canton, Ohio. Simms, who led the New York Giants to a Super Bowl title in 1986, sustained a broken foot and gave way to Jeff Hostetler, who then led the Giants to their second Super Bowl title.

However, championship rings alone do not make a player great. There are many Hall of Fame players who never got a championship victory shower — Dan Marino, Dan Fouts, Barry Bonds, Ernie Banks, Karl Malone, John Stockton and Charles Barkley, to name a few.

Conversely, there are plenty of middle-of-the-road to bad players who have championship rings. For example, John Paxson has three NBA championship rings and John Stockton has zero. But if you think the former is better than the latter because on that alone, have another drink.

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw each have four Super Bowl rings. Montana and Brady are or will be Hall of Famers based on performance alone and how central they were in their team’s success. However, there are quarterbacks with fewer or even no rings I would rate ahead of Bradshaw.

I don’t think Bradshaw is even the best Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback of all time. Ben Roethlisberger led Pittsburgh to two Lombardi trophies. Both played in different eras and with different rules, but I can debunk that argument on two fronts. With Roethlisberger’s toughness, he could have played in any era. Secondly, Roethlisberger had less talent around him than Bradshaw did and had to carry the Steelers to more wins than Bradshaw ever did. Marino puts up jaw-dropping numbers but gets criticized for not winning a title. The Miami Dolphins, however, failed him more than he short-changed them. Unlike Bob Griese, Marino did not have an all-time great defense or all-time great backfield tandem. Marino wins both rings that Griese won. Griese wins no rings with Marino’s supporting cast. I’m as sure as Monday comes after Sunday.

There are other ways to layer this argument. You can trade places with contemporaries and ask what happens if you put Montana on the Dolphins and Marino on the 49ers. Did the player do everything he could to put the team in a position to win a title?

It’s not a one-size-fits-all argument. In team sports, one could surmise that titles carry different amounts of weight based on the sport. Take what most people consider The Big Three — football, basketball and baseball. The dynamics are like comparing Ford F150s to Lexuses. The rings and legacies argument carries the most weight in basketball and the least in baseball. Football falls somewhere in between basketball and baseball, but is closer to the latter.

One must acknowledge that teams win titles, not individuals. But if you are to break down why it carries different weight by sport, let’s do a deep dive:

Basketball: There are only five teammates on the court at once. The ball is potentially in your hands every play. You are also playing defense. Therefore your opportunities of being impactful are far greater.

Take the best players in the NBA, such as Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Ja Morant, Luke Doncic and Nikola Jokic, and put them on the worst teams in the NBA. If those teams acquire any one of those players without making another move, you’re looking at a playoff team in all likelihood. Put those same players on a ‘tweener — not good enough for championship contention but not bad enough to be a lottery team — then that team is suddenly in the conversation for an NBA title.

Baseball: You can be the greatest hitter on Planet Earth but in a nine-inning game, he gets four, maybe five, at-bats. This means you are making an impact for maybe half the game on offense. Defensively, unless you are a catcher, you are impacting the game only if the ball is put in play.

From a pitching standpoint, I don’t care if you are Bob Gibson, you pitch only every fourth or fifth day, which means starting pitchers are drawing 35-40 starts in a 162-game regular season. Do the math. You impact about one-quarter of your team’s games.

The greatest closers in the history of Major League Baseball do not make a bad team better, either. Not even Mariano Rivera can go to a 95-loss team to make them better because he will not have many games to save. Therefore, his position becomes dependent on how good the team is.

Football: There is not a more team-oriented sport than football. You have 11 different guys on offense and 11 different guys on defense. We haven’t even factored in potentially 11 different guys on special teams. Brady, who quarterbacked the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to one, is viewed as the best quarterback — perhaps football player, period — of all time. New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor is viewed by some as the best defensive player of all time, at least in a very select group. Taylor played for two Super Bowl champions.

However, when Brady’s teammates were playing defense, he was on the sideline, not impacting the game. Similarly, when Taylor’s teammates are on offense, he was also on the sideline, not impacting the game.

Quarterbacks get defined by how many Super Bowls their team wins because they have the ball in their hands for every offensive snap. That’s why you hear the notion that quarterback is the most important position on the football team, if not all of the sports. I’m not disputing that idea. But for all of the import of the quarterback position, he is still only one of 22 starters. That amounts to less than 5% of the starting lineup.

Regardless of position, in football you need a multitude of components to come together to win a title. Quarterbacks still need an offensive line, weaponry at receiver and running backs, along with defensive support. Nothing will waste a great quarterback more than if his team has a defense that cannot stop the run.

Coaches also get too much blame for their team not winning a title and too much credit when the team reaches the summit. Look no further than Brady leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons, winning a title in Tampa Bay while the Patriots faltered in 2020 before rebounding to respectability in 2021. Fans and media alike say “It just goes to show you that Brady meant more to that dynasty than Bill Belichick!” It was as if Belichick didn’t exist.

Great coaches can make a difference, but great players are always more meaningful than great coaches. Look at 1997 and 1998, when the Denver Broncos won back-to-back Super Bowls. People were talking about head coach Mike Shanahan as if he were Vince Lombardi. Once John Elway and Terrell Davis — Hall of Famers at quarterback and running back, respectively — retired, Shanahan’s teams won just one playoff game. Conversely, Dan Reeves, who coached the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, led his teams to more postseason wins without Elway than Shanahan.

The crux behind the “can’t win the big one” theory is that every sport is different and needs a different amount of components to mesh.

Translation: Whenever I hear someone say that a player, coach or team “can’t win the big one,” I say, “Let me know when there’s a little one.”