Commentary: Title IX suffers with transgender inclusion

Sometimes an interview for a feature story will spark emotions that range from good to bad to consternation.

My recent interview with 2003 Vintage High graduate Maika Watanabe was one of them. As it pertained to the interview subject, the emotions were great because they involved celebrating her journey. The consternation part comes from certain issues that have crossed over into women’s sports, with wrestling being chief among them.

Watanabe, one of 12 inductees in the 2021 Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame class, wrestled and played golf. She was a three-time state medalist and state champion in 2003 as a wrestler. She was part of a group that broke ground regionally on female wrestling becoming more mainstream.

Because of the gravity of the subject matter, coupled with her status as a resource math teacher and wrestling head coach for the Crushers, I was reluctant to ask her thoughts — not because she isn’t qualified, but because I felt any response she gave might put her in a compromised position among her peers.

Williams Institute conducted a study that found 1.4 % of the United States population identified itself as transgender. You can probably add the words “and counting.”

I’m not going to use this space to discuss the moral compass of someone choosing to become a different gender because, in America, you have that right. I will also not use this space to go into transgender rights in society on the whole because this is a sports story. I’m also not suggesting that transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete in sports, but something has to give.

I remember vividly covering the Napa Valley Girls Wrestling Classic at Vintage High in January 1999. It was a ground-breaking event in that it was the first all-girls wrestling tournament in Northern California. Then Vintage head coach Carl Murphree recalled one of his wrestlers, Megan Andrews, impressing upon him the importance of having an all-girls tournament. Lo and behold on that aforementioned day, the double-elimination tournament was big enough for 14 weight classes. The tournament, which has grown in popularity since its inception, drew youngsters from throughout Northern California as well as Oregon and Nevada.

The celebration of having an all-girls wrestling tournament was palpable.

At the time, there were various states in the Midwest that had enough female wrestlers to fill a roster. The sport has continued to grow throughout the country, in some areas more than others, but with a twist — the transgender movement. While there is no clearly defined time when the transgender movement started, it has gained more notoriety over the last half-decade or so.

There are nine states — Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and West Virginia — that have enacted laws that bar or limit transgender females from competing in women’s sports. Some of the bans are still ongoing because of litigation.

Tennessee, for example, was the first state to introduce a bill that would require student-athletes to only compete in sports against other athletes in their birth gender, not their converted one. For instance, if a student’s birth certificate reads as female but the person’s present status identifies them as male, they must compete against females. The same applies to anyone whose birth certificate reads male but presently identifies as female.

The premise behind the bill for Tennessee and those that have joined the state is that men have larger hearts and more upper body strength than females, thus giving them an advantage. I specifically remember Napa High’s Ani Melvin, who wrestled in the aforementioned NVGC in 1999, uttering the latter part of that statement to me when interviewing her that day.

The issue also stems from the fact that there are few, if any, woman-to-man transgender people who are winning big at top-level sports against males. Conversely, there are man-to-woman transgender people who are smashing female records. Transgender advocates view the bill as demeaning for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to forcing one to compete as a gender other than which they identify.

The notion I keep coming back to is, “You have men’s and women’s sports for a reason. They call it Title IX.” As a father of two daughters who is also passionate about sports and has three older sisters, this issue is personal.

In the simplest of terms, Title IX was established in 1972. The basic premise behind the ruling was, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Allowing student-athletes to compete against their converted gender rather than the ones given at birth has bastardized Title IX. My biggest concern is if the aforementioned trend continues, it may discourage girls from participating in sports.

To understand the premise of Title IX, however, it is not just about females having the opportunity to play sports. It was about them having the opportunity to compete in sports on a more level playing field.

In my 23 years of covering high school athletics (16 in a career fashion, seven as a freelance writer), there were a few females who would adequately compete well against the boys. But if I counted them, I doubt I could reach five fingers on one hand.

So if the examples are outliers at the high school level, they would really be fewer and farther between at the college and professional ranks, if they would even exist at all.

Another example I could give is women’s wrestling, which has become more mainstream, particularly at the high school level, over the past quarter-century. In California, there is a state tournament for the girls as well as boys. There are probably examples in other states, as well.

Even in a sport like wrestling, which does not penalize a kid for their size because of weight classes, there are competition issues. Just as a broad generalization, and I covered many wrestling meets, I witnessed girls emerge victorious over boys. For example, if you took the 130-pound female state champion and placed her against a mid- to lower-level boy in that class, she will emerge victorious a fair amount of times. Against the top-level males, however, that is very seldom if ever the case.

One of my older sisters graduated from Napa High in 1982 and wanted to try out for the soccer team. Mind you, this was before the days of girls soccer teams. That scenario meant she had to play on the boys team. Suffice it to say, the idea of a girl even thinking she could play sports with boys did not go over well at all.

My sister has told me on a few occasions how the boys would get overly physical when competing in practice or games, trying to get her to quit. Well, something strange happened: My sister lasted the entire season and earned the respect of her peers. But in an ideal world, she would have competed on a girls soccer team had it been offered.

At the time, however, there was not enough demand. Given the outrage culture in which we live, I find it no surprise that this topic has gotten strong responses on both ends of the spectrum.

However, let’s not lose sight of why there is a reason for men’s and women’s sports — Title IX.