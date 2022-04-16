Community Sports: Pull BMX riders qualify for Team USA

The members of the Napa Valley Pull BMX racing team have qualified to represent Team USA at the 2022 UCI BMX World Challenge Championships July 26-31 in Nantes, France.

Kira Boustead, Devin Jensen and Sean Raskopf qualified on March 25 by making the main event at the Golden State National in Santa Clara, where the Friday race was a world qualifier. It was one of only two races where one could qualify for worlds, the other being in South Carolina.

“Big accomplishment for these young riders,” Pull rider-coach Neil Evans said.

The team went on to compete in the ABA-USA BMX Great Northwest Nationals April 8-10 in Redmond, Ore., where Boustead was first in the 15-16 Girls Expert class on Saturday and Sunday and second on Friday, and Justin Emond was first in the 26-35 Intermediate class on Saturday and second on Friday. He was also third in 31 & Over Mixed Open on Friday and second on Saturday.

Pull finished seventh as a team the first day and fifth on both the second and third days.

Evans said Landon Boustead and Sean Raskopf stood out the most.

“Landon just moved up 15 Expert and made his main event two out of the three days. It was a great confidence booster for him. He has been riding really well this season,” Evans said. “Sean just got back into BMX-ing and made his main on Sunday. He was so close on Friday and Saturday to making it. It was a great weekend and one of our favorite Nationals.

Also for Pull, David Moore was second in 51 & Over Expert on Friday and fifth on Saturday.

Marcy Davis was second in 51-55 Women’s Cruiser and fifth in 41 & Over Women’s Expert on Friday, second and sixth on Saturday, respectively, and second in 51-55 Women’s Cruiser on Sunday.

Tara Raskopf was fourth in 41-45 Women’s Cruiser on Friday, sixth on Saturday and fourth on Sunday.

Mason Halstead was fourth in 17-20 Cruiser on Friday.

Mike Davis was eighth in 51 & Over Intermediate on Friday.

Ronald Bell was eighth in 46-50 Cruiser on Saturday.

Youth Baseball

Napa Valley Nationals pick up two wins

The Napa Valley Nationals 14-and-under travel baseball team defeated Top Tier Baseball 11-4 on March 26 at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville and swept Athletic Edge Blue 14-2 and 13-1 on March 27 at Casa Grande High in Petaluma.

Against Top Tier, the Nationals tied it 1-1 on an error in the first inning and took a 3-1 lead on singles by Riley Marek and Teddy Eichner in the second inning. Three more runs came in the eighth on RBIs by Charlie Im, Peter Trovitch and Marek.

Trovitch pitched Napa Valley to victory. The right-hander went five innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out five and walking one. Braeden Butler and Cole Joy entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Sawyer Carmichael pitched the first inning, allowing one run on one hit, striking out one, and walking one

Sam Mautner, Butler and Marek each collected two hits to lead the Nationals’ 10-hit attack, and Butler had four of their 12 stolen bases.

In the first game against Athletic Edge Blue, Napa Valley notched seven runs in the fifth inning behind RBIs from Bo Lode, Kayen West, Blake Porter, Braeden Butler and Hunter Weis. Right-hander Travis Larsen got the win on the mound, allowing one run on one hit with four strikeouts in three innings. Porter threw two innings out of the bullpen.

Porter, Mautner, Carmichael, West, Larsen and Lode each racked up two of Napa Valley’s 15 hits.

In the second game, the Nationals saw Carmichael earn the victory after surrendering one run on two hits over two innings, striking out three. Joy threw two innings in relief.

Porter had three hits and Diego Hernandez-Segura, West and Marek each racked up two for Napa Valley.