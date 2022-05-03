 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Competitive Cheer and Dance

Competitive Cheer and Dance: St. Helena teams excel in debut

  • Updated
  • 0

St. Helena dance school Legacy Dance Collective recently took two teams to the Jamz Northern California Challenge Cup in Stockton, where they excelled in their first dance and cheer competition.

Despite getting a late start to the cheer competition season and having only a few months to practice, the cheer team placed first in the 15-and-under age division and the jazz/pom team placed second in the 18-and-under category.

Legacy Dance Collective owner and director Tonya Gonzalez said she is proud of her highly talented coaching staff of Graycen Wangeman, Marina Montelli and Tiffany Montelli for their hard work and dedication to the program.

“A true accomplishment for a small-town studio,” Gonzalez said.

Legacy Dance Collective looks forward to its new competitive season this summer and hopes to make it to nationals in Las Vegas next year.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Napa Valley Prep Softball: Grizzlies rally in 8th to stun Crushers, 9-8

Napa Valley Prep Softball: Grizzlies rally in 8th to stun Crushers, 9-8

Showing why records can be tossed out the window when predicting what will happen in softball Big Game, a Napa High squad that had beaten only last-place Justin-Siena all season battled first-place Vintage throughout Thursday night's game before winning 9-8 on sophomore Ella Johnson's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Joyce throws fasted pitch in college baseball history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News