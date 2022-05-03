Competitive Cheer and Dance: St. Helena teams excel in debut

St. Helena dance school Legacy Dance Collective recently took two teams to the Jamz Northern California Challenge Cup in Stockton, where they excelled in their first dance and cheer competition.

Despite getting a late start to the cheer competition season and having only a few months to practice, the cheer team placed first in the 15-and-under age division and the jazz/pom team placed second in the 18-and-under category.

Legacy Dance Collective owner and director Tonya Gonzalez said she is proud of her highly talented coaching staff of Graycen Wangeman, Marina Montelli and Tiffany Montelli for their hard work and dedication to the program.

“A true accomplishment for a small-town studio,” Gonzalez said.

Legacy Dance Collective looks forward to its new competitive season this summer and hopes to make it to nationals in Las Vegas next year.