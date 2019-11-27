Napa native Bob Fornachon, 92, reached the pinnacle of the weightlifting world on Nov. 12 when he was inducted into the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters Hall of Fame on Nov. 12 at Bally’s Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
Fornachon has spent the last 76 years lifting weights in his home gym and amassing numerous world records and world titles at competitions. He has competed in various weightlifting events since the late 1940s, most recently the Nov. 12-17 WABDL World Championships in Las Vegas with the Napa Senior Weightlifting Team.
He competed raw in his 16th world championship and in the 90-and-over age division set a new world record with a final dead lift of 126.7 pounds. Fornachon now has 16 world championships, 20 world records in the bench press and dead lift, and three 3 Best Lifter Awards.
Also for the Napa team in the meet, which featured more than 800 lifters from all over the world, Sherry Abblett lifted raw in the Master Women’s 68-74 age class and set three new world records with a final dead lift of 183.9 pounds.
In her first world competition, Virginia Brookins-Brown lifted lifting raw in the Master Women’s age class for ages 75-79, took first place with a lift of 143.2 pounds, a new personal record.
Carrie Reese, competing in Master Women’s 80-84 age class, lifting raw at 132 pounds and set three new world records with a final dead lift of 216.9 pounds. She also set three new world records with a final bench press of 90.2 pounds, and a new world record in push-pull with a total of 306.11 pounds.
Evelyn Kilgore, 93, is in training for the dead lift coming up at California State Weightlifting Championship in Chico. Gerda Shupe is recovering from a wrist injury and is also in training for upcoming competitions. All team members are trained and coached by Mike Dayton at Custom Health and Fitness.