Napa’s Mike Bonifield was inducted into the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters Hall of Fame at the WABDL World Championships on Nov. 12 at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
Bonifield, born April 2, 1941 in Quincy, Illinois, started lifting in 1961 and competed off and on until 2014.
Bonifield attended every WABDL world championship from 1997 through 2009, placing first at 10 of them in the disabled category and setting 10 world records. His best raw bench was 450 pounds when he was in his 30s.
His highest bench press in the disabled category was 374.7 pounds, and 385 pounds in the masters class, for the 61-67 age and 259-pound weight class.
Over his career, Bonifield has competed in the 54-60, 61-67 and 68-74 age groups and has set many bench records at the California Senior Games. He has entered more than 50 WABDL contests and has coached in more than 70 of them.
Bonifield has been coaching the HealthQuest weightlifting team for over 20 years.