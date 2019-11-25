The HealthQuest Power Lifting Team had five members participate in the of World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters World Championships Nov. 11-17 at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
The team came home with six first-place finishes and broke 14 world records, with three lifters participating “raw,” without lifting shirts, and two participating in double-ply shirts.
Pamela Robinson, competing in the raw Master Women’s 89- to 97-pound weight class in the 61-67 age group, took first place in the bench press at 99.3 pounds – she holds the world record at 107.8 pounds – and set a world record in dead lift at 143.2 pounds.
Kaye Donnelly, in the raw Master Women’s 133- to 148-pound weight class in the 76-79 age division, took first place in bench press at 99.3 pounds. She holds the world record at 106.4 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Asif Chishti, competing in the raw Disabled division in the 124- to 132-pound weight class in the 33-39 age group, set four world records in the bench press and ended at 203 pounds. He set three world records in the dead lift, ending at 181 pounds.
Lee Joiner, competing in the double-ply, Master men’s 166- to 181-pound weight class and 80-84 age division, set three world records in the bench press and ended at 181.7 pounds.
Peter Murphy, competing in the double-ply, Master men’s 182- to 198-pound weight class in the 68-74 age group, set three world records in bench press and ended at 485 pounds.
The team thanks coach Mike Bonifield for his continued dedication and encouragement, Peter Murphy for his lift-off support during the competition, and HealthQuest staff members for their patience and continued support in accommodating the team’s use of the lifting space each week.