Coronavirus is retiring the handshake. Here's why that could change sports forever.

In hockey, the handshake dates to at least 1908, when teams in an all-star charity game reportedly lined up. The formality took hold by the 1930s, becoming inviolable.

"As far back as when I was a kid, there was so much respect for the game and what we did," said Luc Robitaille, a former Kings star and now team president.

"We had to dress up for tournaments, nice pants, no jeans," he said. "Then, after we played, we shook everyone's hand. It was just what we did and we never thought of any other way."

***

The coronavirus spreads by way of respiratory droplets, mostly through coughs and sneezes. It can be transmitted indirectly if an infected person makes hand-to-hand contact with someone who touches their nose, mouth or eyes.

There is something ironic in worrying about this when it comes to games such as football and basketball, where bodies often collide, but a 2014 study published in the American Journal of Infection Control found that shaking hands can transmit nearly twice as many bacteria as high-fiving and about 10 times more than bumping fists.