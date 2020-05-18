Coronavirus: Pro sports could return in California by June, Gov. Gavin Newsom says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rejoice, sports fans, their return to California may not be far off. Well, maybe.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is eyeing the first week of June to begin to allow live pro sporting events, as well as “a number of other sectors” of the economy, “if we hold these trend lines.” But upon being asked for more details, Newsom clarified that discussions were ongoing and didn’t seem to think he had said anything revelatory about the June timeline.

Whenever they are allowed resume — let’s take Newsom’s word of the first week of June — they will come with “deep stipulations” and “very prescriptive conditions,” Newsom said, starting with no spectators.

“In terms of protecting not only the players but more broadly their support staff,” Newsom said. “And again, we’re not talking about fans in this respect.”

California could continue to implement a local approach to sports, as it has done in reopening other sectors. Newsom said the state was working with county health directors, state officials and representatives from all major sports leagues, as well as consulting with California’s pact of western-state governors.