County Football Insider: American Canyon's Sweeney back for Northern Arizona

After missing all of last fall due to injury, Anthony Sweeney is excited to return to the field as a redshirt junior defensive back for Northern Arizona University.

Sweeney, who is from American Canyon, suffered a season-ending injury while lifting during fall camp last year, Northern Arizona University Athletics reported in a story at nauathletics.com on May 23.

“Excited is an understatement,” Sweeney said in a report at nauathletics.com. “Being back out there with my team, wearing my helmet again, it’s the little things.”

Sweeney is a former De La Salle High School-Concord star. He started five games for Northern Arizona during the spring 2021 season and was named All-Big Sky Conference second team at defensive back after recording 24 tackles, with an interception and two pass breakups.

He has been working and preparing very hard to continue his career for the Lumberjacks.

“I told myself that I had like two days to sulk and complain about it, and then after that it’s back to work,” said Sweeney. “It was tough, but I had to turn all of my focus on to what it takes to get back in the best shape possible.”

Sweeney has received support from those around him, including family, teammates, and coaches, he said in the report.

“The positive thoughts and all of the great energy that was around me kind of forced me to keep my head up,” he said.

“I had to understand that my role as a leader didn’t go away, it just changed. I needed to learn how to constantly support my teammates and be there in different ways.”

Sweeney was a two-year captain at De La Salle and played on three state championship teams with the Spartans at quarterback. He helped lead the Spartans to a 28-21 win over Centennial-Corona in the CIF Open Division state bowl game in Sacramento in 2015, throwing a touchdown pass and scoring on a run.

After a redshirt season in 2017, he saw his first playing time, registering 35 tackles during the 2018 season for Northern Arizona.

He led NAU with 83 tackles during the 2019 season.

He graduated with a degree in sociology with minors in psychology and ethnic studies in the spring of 2020, and is in a master’s program for applied sociology with an emphasis on culture and community, according to nauathletics.com.

Sweeney is a three-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree and a five-time Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete Award recipient.

In the report about Sweeney, Northern Arizona’s Morgan Vest, a redshirt senior defensive back who is from Leander, Texas, said:

“Having him around not only makes me better, but he makes this team better. The guys just gravitate towards him, they trust him, they listen to him, and they respect him.

“Having that type of leader back out on the field is going to pay dividends.”

Vest, named second-team All-Big Sky in 2021 and unanimous first team 2021 Spring All-Big Sky, added:

“He’s the type of player that guys can count on day in and day out, and on every play for every single game.”

Bowers featured on cover of Georgia edition

Athlon Sports announced on Twitter, on May 24, that Napa’s Brock Bowers, who led national champion University of Georgia in receiving with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman tight end last year, is featured on the cover of @GeorgiaFootball edition

In the announcement @AthlonSports‬:

“Time for another @AthlonSports cover reveal for 2022.

“The ‪@GeorgiaFootball‬‬‬ edition of the 2022 CFB Preview features TE Brock Bowers on the cover.”‬‬

The edition is officially available June 7, although it will be available online and at some newsstands before then.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, had a sensational first year of college football, setting school records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for a tight end in a single season, Georgia Athletics said in a report at georgiadogs.com.

He caught a 15-yard touchdown pass for Georgia in a 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Georgia (14-1) is No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Bowers was named:

* All-America First Team: USA Today, ESPN.com, The Athletic, CBS Sports.

* All-America Second Team: The Associated Press, Phil Steele, PFF College Football.

* Football Writers Association of America 2021 Freshman Player of the Year.

* 247Sports’ True Freshman of the Year in December.

* True Freshman All-America: ESPN.com, The Athletic.

* Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

* Coaches’ SEC Freshman of the Year.

* AP SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Dotson released by Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks, a Canadian Football League team, announced that defensive back Jomon Dotson, of American Canyon, has been released.

Ottawa announced the move on its website, ottawaredblacks.com, on May 15.

Dotson is a 2014 American Canyon High School graduate.

The Redblacks are based in Ottawa, Ontario and play in the Canadian Football League’s East Division.

Dotson played college football at the University of Washington and the University of Nevada.

He was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 2, 2019 out of Nevada. He participated in the Bears’ three-day rookie minicamp as a cornerback, at the team’s Halas Hall facility at Lake Forest, Illinois, and then was waived later that month, the team announced at chicagobears.com.

Dotson transferred to Nevada after his junior season at Washington.

Playing his senior season as a graduate transfer, Dotson was named as Nevada’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year and was selected Academic All-Mountain West after starting all 13 games during the 2018 season.

He was third for the Wolf Pack with 75 total tackles, including 63 solo stops. He broke up six passes, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

He was the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team.

He was named as the Solano County Athletic Conference Back of the Year, first-team All-SCAC and second-team All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section for American Canyon.

Pavitt held out of Cal Poly spring scrimmage

Jackson Pavitt, a redshirt sophomore quarterback who is from Calistoga, was held out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo’s spring game, according to a report on the Mustangs’ website, gopoly.com/news, on April 30.

Cal Poly’s spring camp concluded with the spring game at Doerr Family Field.

Pavitt starred at Cardinal Newman High School-Santa Rosa, passing for 5,244 yards and 60 touchdowns over his last two seasons, and leading the Cardinals to a 25-2 record and CIF North Coast Section Division IV and CIF State 3-AA Championship Bowl titles in 2019.

Pavitt was named as the North Bay League’s Oak Division MVP and Cal-Hi Sports all-state first-team medium schools as a senior. He was also named as the California team MVP at the Paradise Bowl in Honolulu.

He was selected second team All-North Coast Section and was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State junior team as a junior.