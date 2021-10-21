County Football Insider: Bowers is Freshman of the Week in SEC again

For the second time this season, Brock Bowers of Napa has been honored by the Southeastern Conference.

Bowers, a tight end for the University of Georgia, was named as the SEC Freshman of the Week after catching five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 30-13 win over Kentucky, it was announced in a report at georgiadogs.com on Oct. 18.

Bowers caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and pulled in a 20-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter for Georgia (7-0 overall, 5-0 SEC) in the game on Oct. 16 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

“He helped the Bulldogs distance themselves 21-7 from the Wildcats with an acrobatic 27-yard catch in the end zone. In the fourth quarter, Bowers put the game out of reach for Kentucky as he caught a 20-yard touchdown catch that was lofted over the hands of the Wildcats,” the report at georgiadogs.com said.

Bowers also had 45 yards after the catch.

“He’s a real good player. He made plays,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said at georgiadogs.com.

Bowers is a Napa High School graduate and leads Georgia in receiving, with 25 receptions for 416 yards and six touchdowns.