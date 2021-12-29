County Football Insider: Bowers' versatility amazes Michigan DC

University of Georgia freshman tight end Brock Bowers, who is from Napa, has received additional All-America honors.

Earlier in December, he was named to The Associated Press All-America team. Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate who leads Georgia in receiving with 47 receptions for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts), was selected second-team offense. He is averaging 16.8 yards per catch and 60.8 yards per game.

Georgia and Michigan will meet in the Capital One Orange Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal game, on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Bowers, a Mackey Award semifinalist, has tied the Georgia school record for receiving touchdowns in a season, University of Georgia Athletics said.

The AP All-America team presented by Regions Bank is selected by a panel of Top 25 college football poll voters, according to a report at apnews.com.

Bowers, a true freshman, was also named to the PFF College Football All-America Team, it was announced at pff.com. He was selected second team.

More recently, according to University of Georgia Athletics in a report at georgiadogs.com on Dec. 15, he was named All-America by:

* First Team, USA Today

* First Team, ESPN All-American team, Offense

* First Team, The Athletic

* First team, CBS Sports All-America team, offense

* Second Team, Phil Steele

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Bowers has three 100-yard games and four touchdown receptions of 25-plus yards. He set Georgia school records for most TD catches for a tight end in a season with 11 and for yards for a tight end in a season with 791, according to georgiadogs.com.

“Brock is a heck of a player, man. He’s really dynamic," Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Tuesday during an Orange Bowl press conference. "He can play. He really plays every position. He’ll play the Z, the Y, the X, the move guy, the down guy. They’ll give it to him on reverses, screens. It’s pretty impressive. A tribute to their coaching staff for putting him in positions to affect the game.”

A transcription of Macdonald’s press conference is on ASAP Sports at asapsports.com.

Macdonald was asked about what makes Bowers such a tough cover and where he thinks the Michigan defense is in terms of being ready for a tight end like that.

“I think the first thing you have to have is an awareness on where he’s at, and if he’s out of place you have to understand that. And then just understand the things that he likes to do from certain positions so we can help try to slow him down as best we can,” he said.

Georgia offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, also speaking at an Orange Bowl press conference, has been impressed with Bowers since he started in the program earlier in the year.

“Right away you could see this guy is different. All he did every day was work hard,” Monken said in the ASAP Sports transcript. “He’s going to continue to develop his skill set. He’s probably got more range than we thought. We knew he had the run-after-catch ability. We saw that on tape. They used him in the backfield out of high school, but he’s got a little more range than we thought and he’s continued to develop as a route runner.

“But he works awfully hard at his craft. It’s important to him. He doesn’t say a lot. He just works.”

Added Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Bowers, “I think where he shines the most is how slowly the game comes for him and how football smart he is.”

At Napa High, Bowers was named to the All-American Bowl and also ranked as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com. He was ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN.com, rivals.com and PrepStar Magazine.

He was selected as the Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team by the Napa Valley Register and was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019.

He was named MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.

Bowers is also one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club and Georgia Athletics announced on Dec. 22. The award is presented to the best freshman player in college football annually, according to maxwellfootballclub.org.

The winner of the Award will be announced Jan. 10.

"The MFC is one of the oldest & most prestigious football clubs in the nation, honoring excellence at all levels of football since 1935,” the website said.

St. Helena ranked, recognized

St. Helena High is No. 8 in the final Division V state rankings, announced by CalHiSports.com at calhisports.com on Dec. 20.

The Saints (10-2) won the North Central League I title and finished as the North Coast Section Division 7 runner-up. St. Helena, the No. 2 seed, lost in the NCS championship game to No. 1 seed St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma, 54-32.

St. Helena was among five NCS teams to receive honorable mention as CalHiSports.com announced its final state small schools top-20 rankings for 2021 in a report at calhisports.com on Dec. 18.

Locals among All-State nominees

Seven Napa Valley players are among Northern California nominees for the 43rd Cal-Hi Sports all-state teams, it was announced by CalHiSports.com in a report at calhisports.com on Dec. 26.

Nominees from the CIF North Coast Section include:

* Louie Canepa, Vintage, offensive line/defensive line, senior

* Diego Davis, Vintage, linebacker, senior

* Christoph Horton, Napa, tight end, senior

* Miles Martin, Justin-Siena, strong safety, senior

* Caden Parlett, Justin-Siena, running back/defensive back, senior

* Ivan Robledo, St. Helena, running back/linebacker, senior

* Dylan Smith, Vintage, running back/linebacker, senior

Schaumkel named All-State

Viliami Schaumkel, a sophomore linebacker for San Jose City College, was named Region II All-California First Team Defense, the JC Athletic Bureau-California Community College Football Coaches Association announced.

The 2021 All-California Community College Football Teams were announced in a report by the California Community College Athletic Association at cccaasports.org on Dec. 17.

Schaumkel, a Vintage High graduate, led San Jose City with 83 total tackles (54 solo, 29 assisted stops), three sacks for 21 yards, and 11 tackles for a loss of 45 yards, in 10 games.

He was named first-team All-American-Golden Coast Conference, sjcctimes.com reported on Nov. 27.

Stewart signs with UCLA

UCLA announced it has added 11 high school seniors, including Croix Stewart, a defensive back from Benicia High, during the early signing period, it was announced in a report at uclabruins.com on Dec. 15.

Stewart transferred to Benicia after his sophomore year at American Canyon. He is part of UCLA’s 2022 recruiting class.

Stewart ran on the track and field team for American Canyon and won Vine Valley Athletic League titles in the 200 and 400 during his freshman year. He advanced to the CIF NCS Meet of Champions and reached the 100-meter finals.

According to the report from UCLA, at uclabruins.com, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Stewart is a “three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, the No. 55 safety by 247Sports, No. 83 cornerback by ESPN, top-70 prospect in state of California by 247Sports (62) and ESPN (64), and No. 127 prospect in West region by ESPN.”

Stewart had 67 total tackles (46 solo, 21 assisted), two sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed, and one caused fumble.

Benicia (9-4) tied for the Diablo-Foothill League title and finished as the CIF NCS Division 3 runner-up, losing 38-14 to Windsor in the final.

NorCalPreps-Final Top 35 Rankings

Ten CIF North Coast Section teams are in the NorCalPreps-Final Top 35 Rankings, announced in a report at norcalpreps.rivals.com on Dec. 15.

De La Salle-Concord (10-3) leads the NCS teams at No. 4.

Also listed are No. 8 Pittsburg (9-3), No. 13 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (9-3), No. 21 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (14-1), No. 24 Windsor (11-1), No. 28 Benicia (9-4), No. 29 Campolindo-Moraga (10-4), No. 30 San Ramon Valley-Danville (8-4), No. 31 California-San Ramon (8-4), No. 33 Monte Vista-Danville (7-3).

Final JC poll

Ten Northern California teams are in the final JC Athletic Bureau Coaches’ Football Poll, announced by the California Community College Athletic Association in a report at cccaasports.org on Dec. 17.

City College of San Francisco (13-0) leads the poll at No. 1.

Also listed are No. 3 College of San Mateo (10-2), No. 8 Modesto (8-3), No. 9 American River-Sacramento (6-5), No. 10 Butte-Oroville (7-4), No. 15 Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (6-5), No. 19 Laney-Oakland (6-5), No. 20 Sierra-Rocklin (6-5), No. 22 Feather River-Quincy (10-0), No. 23 Contra Costa-San Pablo (9-1).

DeVan named offensive line coach at CU

Kyle DeVan, a former star at Vacaville High, has been named as offensive line coach at the University of Colorado, it was announced in a report by CU Athletics at cubuffs.com on Dec. 21.

DeVan played at Oregon State and was named second-team All-Pac 10 as a junior.

He played three seasons for the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11), making 25 starts at guard.

He was also with the Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

He started out his coaching career at Oregon State as a graduate assistant/tight ends.

DeVan has also been at Southern California as a graduate assistant/offensive line; with the New Orleans Saints as assistant offensive line coach; at Ball State as assistant head coach/offensive line; and at Arizona as offensive line/run game coordinator.

He has been at Michigan this year as offensive analyst (offensive line).