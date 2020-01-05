John Boyett, who excelled on offense, defense and special teams in leading Napa High School to the 2007 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship, was named to the CalHiSports.com All-Decade Football Team for the 2000s, it was announced by the website on Dec. 12.
Boyett was selected as a multi-purpose player on the elite team, as he starred for Napa (13-1 overall, 5-0 Monticello Empire League) at quarterback, cornerback, free safety, and as a kickoff and punt returner.
He had 144 yards rushing and three touchdowns and also completed 8-of-15 passes for 159 yards with a touchdown to lead Napa over St. Mary’s in the Sac-Joaquin Section title game, 38-36, on Dec. 8, 2007 at University of the Pacific’s Stagg Stadium in Stockton.
Boyett finished his senior season with glittering and sparkling numbers:
* 1,827 yards and 19 touchdowns passing, with a long pass of 69 yards.
* 1,527 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing, with a long run of 84 yards.
* 3,354 yards of total offense.
* 81 tackles (62 solo stops, 19 assisted stops), three interceptions, three sacks.
* 13 kickoff returns for 334 yards, with a long return of 93 yards.
* 22 punt returns for 609 yards, with a long return of 89 yards.
“When Boyett’s senior season ended in 2007, there was no debate he was going to be an all-state selection, the question was where to put him?” CalHiSports.com reported.
Boyett was honored for his all-around exceptional play, as he was named:
* Second-team All-American by EA Sports.
* Northern California Player of the Year by GoldenStatePreps.com.
*First-team All-State by CalHiSports.com.
*Four-star by Scout.com.
* MaxPreps.com Division I State Player of the Year.
* Maxpreps.com Special Mention All-American.
* SuperPrep Far West.
* Napa High Most Valuable Player.
* NorCalPreps.com Player of the Year.
* All-Metro Player of the Year by The Sacramento Bee.
* All-Sac-Joaquin Section.
* Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team
“… He helped the (Grizzlies) win games,” CalHiSports.com reported.
The All-Decade Football Team for the 2000s also includes DeSean Jackson of Poly-Long Beach at wide receiver, Reggie Bush of Helix-La Mesa at running back, Maurice Drew of De La Salle-Concord at running back, Toby Gerhart of Norco at running back, Rey Maualuga of Eureka at linebacker, and Vontaze Burfict of Centennial-Corona at linebacker.
Drew was named as the Player of the Decade.
Burfict was named as the Defensive Player of the Decade.
“CalHiSports.com has been covering the best of California prep sports for over 40 years and in that time we’ve seen some great players on football fields in every corner of the state,” the website reported. “Some lived up to all the hype surrounding them as prep players, while others never were able to duplicate their high school production in college or the NFL. Some players are recognizable while others have long ago vanished from the scene of their glory days. We talked to as many credible prep football observers as we could to come up with our final selections of the Golden State’s best of the 2000s. Some of the selections were easy, some were difficult, but in the end, recalling the exploits of these Golden State greats was a fun exercise.”
Napa High retired Boyett’s No. 12 jersey in a pregame on-field ceremony in October of 2012 at Napa Memorial Stadium.
Boyett was a starter at free safety for the University of Oregon. He had 278 tackles (182 solo), 10 interceptions and 30 passes defensed in 40 career games (35 starts) for Oregon. He was named All-Pac-12 first-team by Phil Steele and second-team by the Pac-12 coaches as a junior in 2011. Pro Football Weekly named him All-America honorable mention.
The Indianapolis Colts selected Boyett in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
The Denver Broncos released Boyett from their practice squad in 2014.
He helped the Ottawa Redblacks win the Canadian Football League Grey Cup in 2016 as a linebacker.
Tri-County All Star Game set Saturday
The seventh annual Tri-County All Star Game for seniors who played high school football this fall is scheduled Saturday, Jan. 11, at Windsor High School. Kickoff is at noon.
The Blue Team has 15 Napa County players on its roster.
From Napa High are offensive lineman Filiberto Chavez and Jose Santos, defensive back Kyle Jezycki, and linebacker Jesus Pimentel.
The American Canyon players are wide receivers Justin Del Rosario and Kaave Gaviola, defensive lineman Jeffery Brown, and linebacker Kekoa Wilson.
From Vintage are running back Mauricio Castro and defensive backs Cutler Low and Harrison Barrett.
Justin-Siena will be represented by running back Solomone Anitoni, defensive back Blake Hoban, defensive end Grant Koehler, and linebacker Miles Williams.
The only Napa County player on the Red Team is St. Helena defensive end Ryland Campos.
Organizers say the game is played to bring awareness to 450,000 kids in foster care, including about 1,200 kids from Napa, Marin and Sonoma counties.
“Every year our mission is to bring awareness to these kids,” it reads on the game’s website, tricountyallstargame.com. “Many times when the children get placed with foster families, they show up at the doorstep with their belongings in a trash bag. The Tri-County game hopes to give them a little dignity. We take part of our proceeds and buy backpacks. While it may not seem much to the average person, this is huge to a foster kid.”
Allen named to NFL 100 All-Time Team
Larry Allen, who earned All-Monticello Empire League and All-Napa County honors as a senior in 1988 for Vintage High, was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team as a guard, it was announced on Dec. 13 by NFL Network and NFL.com.
Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He played from 1994 to 2007.
Allen was a six-time first-team All-Pro selection, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection, and was named to NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1990s and 2000s.
Allen won a Super Bowl during the 1995 season with Dallas.
Vermeil a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Calistoga native Dick Vermeil, who led the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl title, is among eight coaches who are listed as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
A special Blue-Ribbon Panel will vote to elect the 15-member Centennial Class of 2020, it was announced at www.profootballhof.com.
Vermeil was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (1976-1982), St. Louis Rams (1997-1999), and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-2005).
This year’s Hall of Fame ceremonies are Aug. 8, 2020, in Canton, Ohio.
Hofmann wins national title with West Florida
Kyle Hofmann, a former Vintage High head coach, is on the coaching staff for University of West Florida (Pensacola, Fla.), which won the NCAA Division II title on Dec. 21.
Hofmann is a volunteer assistant-defense for West Florida, which beat Minnesota State in the national championship game at McKinney ISD Stadium, 48-40, in McKinney, Texas.
The Argonauts (13-2 overall) won five playoff games.
Hofmann was Vintage’s coach for two season, in 2014 and 2015.
Leach, Montante honored by Raiders
Vintage High’s Dylan Leach and American Canyon High’s John Montante were honored by the Oakland Raiders earlier this month as 2019 Tom Flores High School Coaches of the Week.
Leach, Montante and other coaches were honored on the field at the Oakland Coliseum before the Raiders’ game against the Tennessee Titans, www.raiders.com reported.
Prep rankings
Vintage (10-2 overall, 6-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 15 in the MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Rankings, announced on Dec. 15.
Napa (7-4 overall, 4-2 VVAL) is No. 30, American Canyon (8-3 overall, 4-2 VVAL) is No. 41, Justin-Siena (8-4 overall, 3-3 VVAL) is No. 44, and St. Helena (9-3 overall, 5-2 North Central League I) is No. 48.
State Teams of the Year
St. John Bosco-Bellflower (State Team of the Year), Mission Viejo (Public Schools State Team of the Year), Clayton Valley-Concord (Medium Schools State Team of the Year), and Ripon (Small Schools State Team of the Year) were named as State Teams of the Year by CalHiSports.com, the website announced on Dec. 18.
All-State nominees
Ten players from Napa Valley schools are listed among nominees from the CIF North Coast Section for the 41st annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Teams, CalHiSports.com reported on Jan. 2.
The nominees, by school:
* Napa: Brock Bowers, tight end.
* Vintage: Bryer Scott, linebacker; Dylan Smith, linebacker; Pedja Zivkovic, running back.
* Justin-Siena: Hudson Beers, quarterback; Grant Koehler, offensive line/defensive line.
* American Canyon: Derrick Conner, defensive end; Kekoa Wilson, linebacker.
* St. Helena: Cody DiTomaso, running back/linebacker; Ivan Robledo, running back.