County Football Insider: Cal-Hi has Vintage's Canepa on two All-State teams

Louie Canepa of Vintage High School was named to the 42nd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team, it was announced at calhisports.com on May 27.

Canepa, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman, was named first-team offense on the All-State 2020-21 team for juniors and also made the second-team offense on the All-State Football Medium Schools Team.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Vintage finished 6-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League for the third season in a row, averaging 355.2 yards rushing, 128 yards passing and 53.5 points per game in a season shortened to six game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crushers scored 53 or more points in five of their games.

Napa’s Horton recognized

Christoph Horton, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end for Napa High, was recognized by 247sports.com in a recent report.

In the report, Horton said playing in the Napa High program with Brock Bowers, an early enrollee at the University of Georgia, “made me a better player.”

“It was great playing with Brock,” he said. “He made me the player I am and he made me a better player. I wouldn’t be the player I am if I hadn’t learned from him.”