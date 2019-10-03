Vallejo High’s Dick Bass, a 5-10, 180 halfback who rushed for 1,964 yards and scored 37 touchdowns as a senior, was named as the Player of the Decade for the 1950s All-Decade, All-State, calhisports.com announced Sunday.
Bass averaged 14.8 yards per carry as a senior as Vallejo went 9-0.
“The most dazzling player in California prep football in the 1950s was former Los Angeles Rams star Dick Bass for his amazing seasons at Vallejo High in 1953 and 1954,” CalHiSports.com reported.
Bass was named to the offense.
Bass scored 68 touchdowns in 18 games, and had 13 called back on penalties his senior season alone, CalHiSports.com reported.
“More than his numbers, Bass was a phenomenon, arguably California’s first true prep superstar who was well known beyond the walls of his community. He drew sold-out crowds wherever he played and they never went home disappointed,” CalHiSports.com reported.
“Keep in mind, he rarely played in the second half because Vallejo was so dominant. Even though he made it to the pros after a fine career at the University of Pacific, he’s always been best known for his prep exploits.”
The 1954 Vallejo team was named as the Team of the Decade.
Robledo honored by Cal-Hi Sports
St. Helena High sophomore Ivan Robledo was named the Cal-Hi Sports Northern California Offensive Player of the Week, it was reported on Tuesday at calhisports.com.
Robledo, a running back, set a school record with 284 yards rushing in the Saints’ 47-14 North Central League I win over Clear Lake in Lakeport last week. Sebastian Segura had held the record of 270 yards rushing, established during the 2013 season.
Robledo also scored six rushing touchdowns, tying the school record set in 1960 by Tom Blanchfield, and had an interception.
Big game for AmCan’s Sweeney
Anthony Sweeney had a big game for Northern Arizona University last week. Starting at safety, he made eight total tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass in a 49-31 loss at Montana State in a Big Sky Conference opener at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont.
Sweeney, a redshirt sophomore from American Canyon, made six solo stops and had two assisted tackles. He had three tackles for loss, resulting in a loss of 11 yards.
He was a two-year captain and played on three CIF state championship teams at De La Salle-Concord.
Seay scores for Butte
LaVar Seay, who went to American Canyon High, recovered a fumble and returned it 15 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown for Butte College-Oroville in last week’s 35-24 nonconference loss to host City College of San Francisco at George M. Rush Stadium.
Seay, a freshman linebacker for Butte, had six total tackles (four solo stops, two assisted stops) and had a sack that resulted in a 4-yard loss.
Seay was credited with a first-quarter sack in the end zone that resulted in a safety.
“We know he is a guy who’s got a lot of talent,” Butte head coach Rob Snelling said in a story in the Chico Enterprise-Record. “He hasn’t had an opportunity to show that his first two games and he’s been waiting to break out. Those were huge plays for us. It was good to see that out of him.”
Trent plays for Santa Rosa
Dawson Trent, a sophomore linebacker out of Napa High, had five tackles (all solo stops) for Santa Rosa Junior College in a 23-20 nonconference loss to College of the Sequoias at Mineral King Bowl in Visalia last week.
Trent had a sack that resulted in a four-yard loss and had two tackles for losses of nine yards.
LaRue defends for Siskiyous
Chase LaRue, a freshman linebacker, made four total tackles (two solo stops, two assisted stops) for College of the Siskiyous-Weed in last week’s 30-20 nonconference loss to host Chabot-Hayward.
LaRue went to Napa High School.
Vintage in SF Chronicle rankings
Vintage High is No. 25 in this week’s San Francisco Chronicle high school Top 25 rankings, announced on Monday at sfchronicle.com.
Prep2Prep.com rankings
Vintage is No. 14, American Canyon is No. 22, and Napa is No. 23 in this week’s Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top 25 Rankings, announced on Monday.
St. Helena is one of nine teams that were also considered.
MaxPreps.com rankings
Vintage is No. 15, American Canyon is No. 29, St. Helena is No. 34, Justin-Siena is No. 36, and Napa is No. 42 in this week’s MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Rankings, announced on Sunday.