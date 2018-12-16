The high school season came to a close with 2018 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games over the weekend.
Fourteen teams from around the state won division titles this year.
The results of the Bowl Games:
* Division 1-AA: Folsom defeated Cathedral Catholic in overtime, 21-14.
* Division 1-A: Liberty-Brentwood defeated Sierra Canyon, 19-17.
* Division 2-AA: Grace Brethren defeated Del Oro, 21-14.
* Division 2-A: Lawndale defeated San Joaquin Memorial, 20-12.
* Division 3-AA: Menlo-Atherton defeated Lincoln-San Diego, 21-7.
* Division 3-A: Wilcox defeated Kaiser, 41-27.
* Division 4-A: McClymonds defeated Garfield, 32-6.
* Division 5-AA: Rio Linda defeated San Gorgonio, 38-35.
* Division 5-A: San Diego defeated Colfax, 21-10.
* Division 6-AA: Hilmar defeated Strathmore, 49-0.
* Division 6-A: Lincoln-San Francisco defeated Orange Glen, 24-13.
In the state Open Division game, played on Dec. 8, Mater Dei defeated De La Salle-Concord, 35-21.
The Division 4-AA game was played on Dec. 8 and Pleasant Valley defeated Central Valley Christian, 43-14.
In the Division 7-AA game, Denair defeated Santee, 42-14, on Dec. 1
Award for UC Davis coach
UC Davis’ Dan Hawkins, the 2018 Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, was named as the winner of the Eddie Robinson Award last week as the FCS Coach of the Year.
A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries voted on the award following the regular season, according to a report on the UC Davis website.
UC Davis (10-3 overall) tied for the Big Sky title, sharing the championship with Eastern Washington and Weber State. As the No. 6 seed, UC Davis went 1-1 in the FCS Playoffs.
It was UC Davis’ first appearance in the FCS Playoffs.
“When you have an administration and an institution that have a passion for something, and is willing to support it, financially and philosophically, and are all rowing in the same direction, magnificent things can happen,” Hawkins said on the UCD website.
All-State Nominees
Seven players from four Napa Valley schools are listed as among the many nominees for the Cal-Hi Sports All-State team, www.calhisports.com reported on its website.
From the Napa Valley, the nominees are Luis Arroyo (Vintage), Viliami Schaumkel (Vintage), Colton Fisher (Vintage), Cody DiTomaso (St. Helena), Ivan Robledo (St. Helena), Eddie Byrdsong (American Canyon), and Barrett Donohoe (Justin-Siena).