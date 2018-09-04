Former Napa Valley stars Jomon Dotson, Caleb Tremblay and Dominique Shelton saw action for their respective college teams in season-opening games last week.
Dotson is a graduate of American Canyon High School.
Tremblay is a Vintage High graduate.
Shelton is a graduate of Justin-Siena.
Dotson, a graduate transfer, returned a kickoff 23 yards for Nevada as the host Wolf Pack beat Portland State, 72-19, in Reno.
Tremblay was credited with one solo tackle for USC as the Trojans beat UNLV, 43-21, in Los Angeles.
Dotson was the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team. He played at Washington the last three years.
At American Canyon, Dotson set school records for career rushing yards (4,976), rushing touchdowns (60), all-purpose yards (5,499) and points scored (374).
Tremblay is a transfer from American River College-Sacramento.
He was named to the defensive line on the All-National-NorCal Conference team for American River last year.
Tremblay is listed second on the depth chart at defensive end.
Shelton, a defensive back, was credited with five assisted tackles for Mississippi Valley State in a 35-7 loss to North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D.
Shelton is a transfer from Santa Barbara City College.
He played cornerback on Justin-Siena’s 2014 CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship team.
The Braves beat Saint Mary’s-Berkeley in the title game, 18-10.
Shelton was a finalist for Player of the Year on the 2015 All-Napa County team.
He was named second-team defense as a defensive back on the Prep2Prep.com All-North Coast Section team.
He was selected to the San Francisco Chronicle’s 2015 All-Metro Team. He was named honorable mention North Bay as a defensive back.
Prep rankings
De La Salle-Concord (3-0) is No. 1 in this week’s Bay Area News Group Top 25.
Other North Coast Section schools in the Top 25 include:
No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (3-0), No. 3 Liberty-Brentwood (3-0), No. 5 Pittsburg (1-2), No. 8 Antioch (3-0), No. 9 Monte Vista-Danville (3-0), No. 10 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (1-1), No. 13 Campolindo-Moraga (2-0), No. 13 Freedom-Oakley (2-1), No. 17 San Ramon Valley-Danville (2-1), No. 19 El Cerrito (1-1), No. 20 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (3-0), No. 22 California-San Ramon (2-1), and No. 23 Moreau Catholic-Hayward (3-0).