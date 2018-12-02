Santa Rosa Junior College fell to host American River on Saturday in the Grid Iron Classic Bowl Game at Beaver Stadium in Sacramento, 36-20.
Dawson Trent, a linebacker out of Napa High School, had eight total tackles for Santa Rosa (5-5 overall).
Jeremy Costa, a defensive back from Vintage, had four total (solo and assisted tackles combined) tackles, including one stop for a loss of seven yards.
Richie Hardwick, a defensive back who is also from Vintage, was credited with three tackles.
Caretti at Santa Barbara City College
Ron Caretti Jr., a defensive back and a graduate of Justin-Siena, completed the season with 13 total tackles for Santa Barbara City College (2-8 overall).
Playoff win for UC Davis
Host UC Davis won its second-round game in the FCS playoffs on Saturday over Northern Iowa, 23-16, as Jake Maier led the Aggies by throwing for 310 yards and a touchdown.
UC Davis (10-2 overall), the No. 6 seed, advances to play at No. 3 seed Eastern Washington (10-2) on Saturday, Dec. 8 in a quarterfinal game.
UC Davis is making its first appearance in the FCS playoffs.
Hawaii Bowl next for Rainbow Warriors
The University of Hawaii will face Louisiana Tech in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 22 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
Marcus Armstrong-Brown, a Justin-Siena graduate, is a wide receiver for the Rainbow Warriors.
Nevada to play in NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
The University of Nevada announced on Sunday that it has accepted an invitation to play in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.
The Wolf Pack will face Arkansas State on Dec. 29 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.
Jomon Dotson, a graduate of American Canyon High, is a cornerback for Nevada.
CIF Northern California Regional Championships
The state CIF office on Sunday announced the matchups for the 2018 Northern California Regional Championship Bowl Games.
The games in Division 1-AA through Division 6-AA are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8.
The winners of Northern California and Southern California regional games move on to play for state championships on Dec. 14 or 15.
The NorCal schedule:
* Division 1-AA: Folsom at Central-Fresno, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
* Division 1-A Liberty-Brentwood at Valley Christian, Dec. 8, 6 p.m.
* Division 2-AA: St. Francis-Mountain View at Del Oro-Loomis, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
* Division 2-A: San Joaquin Memorial at Tulare, Dec. 8, 6 p.m.
* Division 3-AA: Menlo Atherton at Eureka, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
* Division 3-A: Capital Christian at Wilcox, Dec. 8, 6 p.m.
* Division 4-A: McClymonds at Aptos, Dec. 8, 6 p.m.
* Division 5-AA: Rio Linda at West Valley, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
* Division 6-AA: East Nicolaus vs. Hilmar, at Atwater High, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Pleasant Valley (Division 4-AA), Colfax (Division 5-A), and Lincoln-San Francisco (Division 6-A) each have byes and will advance to play in state title bowl games.
De La Salle and Mater Dei will play in the state open division bowl title game at Cerritos College-Norwalk on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.
De La Salle won its 27th consecutive CIF North Coast Section title, beating Liberty, 42-7, at Dublin High.