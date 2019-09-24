Caleb Tremblay of Napa had two solo tackles for USC last Friday as the Trojans beat Utah, 30-23, in a Pac-12 game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Tremblay, a Vintage High School graduate, is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound redshirt junior defensive lineman for USC.
He is a transfer from American River College-Sacramento, where as a sophomore defensive tackle he was named PrepStar All-Western Region, JC Athletic Bureau All-California Region I first team, and All-National NorCal Conference.
Tremblay was selected first-team All-Monticello Empire League on defense as both a junior and senior at Vintage.
Sweeney leads Northern Arizona
Anthony Sweeney, who is from American Canyon, started at safety and had a team-best nine total tackles (eight solo stops, one assisted stop) and broke up two passes for Northern Arizona in Saturday’s 40-27 nonconference loss to Illinois State at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
Sweeney, a redshirt sophomore, had one tackle for a 3-yard loss.
He was a two-year captain and played on three CIF state championship teams at De La Salle-Concord.
MaxPreps.com rankings
Vintage (3-1 overall) is No. 15, American Canyon (5-0) is No. 25, St. Helena (4-0) is No. 32, Justin-Siena (4-1) is No. 38, and Napa (4-1) is No. 48 in this week’s MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Rankings, announced on Sunday.
Prep2Prep.com rankings
Three Napa Valley teams are listed in the Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top 25 Rankings, announced on Monday.
Vintage is No. 15, American Canyon is No. 22, and Napa is No. 23.
St. Helena was also considered.
Vintage in SF Chronicle Rankings
Vintage is No. 25 in this week’s San Francisco Chronicle Top 25 rankings, announced on Tuesday.
Zimmerman at Feather River
Gavin Zimmerman, a Napa High graduate, is listed as an offensive lineman on the Feather River College-Quincy team roster.
Trent plays for Santa Rosa JC
Dawson Trent, a 6-1, 225 sophomore linebacker out of Napa High, had three total tackles (one solo stop, two assisted stops) for host Santa Rosa Junior College in Saturday’s 24-17 nonconference loss to Shasta-Redding.
Johnson plays for American River
Vaughn Johnson, Jr., who went to American Canyon High, had five total tackles (one solo stop, four assisted stops) for American River College-Sacramento in Saturday’s 42-10 nonconference loss to host College of San Mateo.
Johnson is 6-1, 195 freshman defensive back.
Seay plays for Butte
Lavar Seay, who went to American Canyon High, was credited with five total tackles for Butte College-Oroville in Saturday’s 13-10 nonconference loss to Fresno City in Chico.
Seay is listed as a 6-2, 230 freshman linebacker for Butte.
Seay had two solo stops and three assisted stops.
La Rue plays for Siskiyous
Chase La Rue, who went to Napa High, made two solo tackles for host College of the Siskiyous-Weed in Saturday’s 36-16 nonconference loss to College of the Sequoias-Visalia.
La Rue is a 5-9, 194 freshman linebacker.