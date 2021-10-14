County Football Insider: Former American Canyon resident Delgado on Kenyon College staff

He has started all six games for Georgia.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about Bowers’ role with media during the Southeastern Conference’s weekly teleconference call on Wednesday.

“Same as it’s been all year,” Smart said, according to georgiadogs.com. “To execute and perform at a high level, which he has been able to do. Play against some different kinds of defenses. He’s done a tremendous job. He’s had two of his best games, these last two games in terms of physicality and execution. I’m really pleased with his work ethic and the things he’s been able to do.”

Bowers’ honors at Napa High include being named as Napa County Football Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register and Most Valuable Player by the Vine Valley Athletic League in 2019.

MaxPreps named Bowers to its Preseason All-America First Team offense and its Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.

He was also selected to the All-American Bowl.

Georgia, No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, continues its season at home Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time when it faces Kentucky at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

