County Football Insider: Former American Canyon resident Delgado on Kenyon College staff

Ken Delgado, a former American Canyon resident, is in his first year as an assistant coach at Kenyon College.
Located in Gambier, Ohio, it’s an NCAA Division III school that plays in the North Coast Athletic Conference.
Delgado is the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator at Kenyon.
He was a defensive line assistant for the Cleveland Browns from 2016 to 2018.
Delgado has also been an assistant coach at UC Berkeley, Western Kentucky, San Jose State, Utah, San Diego State, Louisville and Eastern Michigan.
He was named Honorable Mention JC All-America and First-Team All-State at Chabot College-Hayward.
He played two years at San Jose State.
Bowers leads Georgia in receiving
Brock Bowers, a freshman tight end for the University of Georgia, caught two passes for 43 yards as the Bulldogs beat Auburn, 34-10, on Oct. 16 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama to remain undefeated.
Bowers, a 2021 Napa High graduate, had a long reception of 33 yards for Georgia (6-0 overall, 4-0 Southeastern Conference).
Bowers leads the Bulldogs in receiving with 20 receptions for 315 yards and four touchdowns.
He has started all six games for Georgia.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about Bowers’ role with media during the Southeastern Conference’s weekly teleconference call on Wednesday.
“Same as it’s been all year,” Smart said, according to georgiadogs.com. “To execute and perform at a high level, which he has been able to do. Play against some different kinds of defenses. He’s done a tremendous job. He’s had two of his best games, these last two games in terms of physicality and execution. I’m really pleased with his work ethic and the things he’s been able to do.”
Bowers’ honors at Napa High include being named as Napa County Football Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register and Most Valuable Player by the Vine Valley Athletic League in 2019.
MaxPreps named Bowers to its Preseason All-America First Team offense and its Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.
He was also selected to the All-American Bowl.
Georgia, No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, continues its season at home Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time when it faces Kentucky at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Ex-Saints head coach Cushman at Pasadena City
Rob Cushman, a former head coach at St. Helena High School, is in his first year as an assistant coach at Pasadena City College.
Cushman is the co-offensive coordinator, in charge of the Lancers’ run game, and is also their quarterbacks and running backs coach.
Pasadena City (4-1 overall, 1-0 American-Mountain Conference) is on a four-game winning streak.
Cushman was St. Helena’s head coach in 1986.
He has also been the head coach at Feather River College-Quincy, Eastern Oregon, Augustana College (Illinois), the University of Minnesota-Morris, and Occidental College.
He was an assistant at Chico State and Ithaca College (New York) and was the defensive coordinator at Butte College-Oroville, Eastern Oregon and Augustana.
North Coast Section Rankings
Vintage High School (3-3 overall, 2-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 25 in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on Oct. 12.
De La Salle-Concord (4-2 overall) is No. 1 in the rankings.
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Pittsburg (3-1), No. 3 California-San Ramon (6-0), No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville (5-1), No. 5 Windsor (6-0), No. 6 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (4-2), No. 7 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (5-1), No. 8 Monte Vista-Danville (5-0), No. 9 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (5-1), and No. 10 Dublin (5-2).
The next 10 teams are No. 11 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (4-2), No. 12 El Cerrito (4-2), No. 13 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (4-2), No. 14 Benicia (4-2), No. 15 Liberty-Brentwood (3-3), No. 16 Foothill-Pleasanton (5-2), No. 17 Antioch (3-3), No. 18 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-2), No. 19 San Marin-Novato (6-0), No. 20 Heritage-Brentwood (3-3).
The top 25 also consists of No. 21 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (6-0), No. 22 Casa Grande-Petaluma (4-2), No. 23 Acalanes-Lafayette (4-2), No. 24 Del Norte-Crescent City (4-1).
Pavitt at Cal Poly-SLO
Jackson Pavitt, a redshirt freshman quarterback who is from Calistoga, has played in three games so far for Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo this season.
The former Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa star has completed 15 of 35 passes for 105 yards with a long completion of 18 yards.
Pavitt led Cardinal Newman to the CIF North Coast Section Division IV title and state 3-AA bowl championship title during the 2019 season, as the Cardinals went 14-1.
Pavitt passed for over 5,200 yards with 60 touchdowns during his last two seasons at Cardinal Newman.
As a senior, he was named as the Player of the Year in the North Bay League and the MVP of the Oak Division, as he passed for 2,750 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also had 744 yards rushing and scored 11 TDs.
Morrison at Whittier College
Seth Morrison has 16 total tackles through four games as a freshman defensive back for Whittier College.
Morrison, a 2021 Justin-Siena graduate, has five solo stops and 11 assisted stops.
Cutting at Pomona-Pitzer
George Cutting has seven total tackles through four games as a freshman at Pomona-Pitzer.
Cutting, a 2021 St. Helena High graduate, has four solo stops and three assisted stops. He also has one sack for an 8-yard loss and two tackles for losses of 9 yards.
Schaumkel at San Jose City
Viliami Schaumkel has 44 total tackles through six games as a sophomore linebacker for San Jose City College.
Schaumkel, a Vintage High graduate, has 31 unassisted stops and 13 assisted stops.
He has five tackles for a loss of 22 yards.
