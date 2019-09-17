Vaughn Johnson, Jr., who went to American Canyon High School, is off to a very good start as a 6-foot-1, 195-pound freshman defensive back for American River College-Sacramento.
Johnson had three total tackles (one solo stop, two assisted stops) in American River’s 27-0 win over Sacramento City on Sept. 7 at Hughes Stadium.
Johnson had five total tackles (two solo stops, three assisted stops) in American River’s 15-10 win over Laney-Oakland at Beaver Stadium in Sacramento on Sept. 14.
Butte-Oroville beat Santa Rosa, 45-13, on Sept. 14 at Chico High.
Lavar Seay, who went to American Canyon, made one solo tackle for Butte.
Seay is listed as a 6-2, 230 freshman linebacker for Butte.
Dawson Trent, a 6-1, 225 sophomore linebacker out of Napa High, had four total tackles (three solo stops, one assisted stop) for Santa Rosa.
Chase La Rue, who went to Napa High, was credited with three total tackles (all solo stops) for host College of the Siskiyous-Weed in a 44-7 loss to College of San Mateo on Sept. 7.
La Rue, a 5-9, 194 freshman linebacker, made one solo tackle for Siskiyous in a 49-0 loss to host Fresno City at Ratcliffe Stadium on Sept. 14.
La Rue was named as a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year on the 2018 All-Napa County team.
He played for Team Freedom at middle linebacker and special teams in last year’s California Senior Classic at Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill.
Team Liberty won, beating Team Freedom, 23-16. It’s an all-star game presented by Jr. Prep Sports California, and features players from around the state.
La Rue was selected as the Napa Valley Register’s Napa High Big Game XLVII MVP after scoring two first-half touchdowns in a 69-14 loss to Vintage at Memorial Stadium last year.
He started at running back and middle linebacker and was selected as the Grizzlies most valuable player. He was named second-team All-Vine Valley Athletic League.
Prep Rankings
Vintage High (3-1 overall) is No. 14 in this week’s www.MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced on Sept. 15.
American Canyon (4-0) is No. 23, Justin-Siena (4-0) is No. 27, St. Helena (3-0) is No. 39, and Napa (3-1) is No. 55.
Vintage in SF Chronicle rankings
Vintage is No. 25 in this week’s San Francisco Chronicle Top 25 rankings, announced at www.sfchronicle.com.
Vintage in Prep2Prep rankings
Vintage is No. 14 in this week’s www.Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top 25 Rankings.
American Canyon, Napa and St. Helena were also considered.
Sweeney plays for Northern Arizona
Anthony Sweeney, who is from American Canyon, started at safety for host Northern Arizona University on Saturday and made four total tackles (two solo stops, two assisted stops) in a 55-21 nonconference win over Western New Mexico at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.
Sweeney, a 5-10, 170 redshirt sophomore, also broke up a pass.
Sweeney was a two-year captain and played on three CIF state championship teams at De La Salle-Concord.
Tremblay plays for USC
Caleb Tremblay, a 6-5, 270 redshirt junior defensive lineman for USC who is from Napa, was credited with one tackle in the Trojans’ 30-27 loss in overtime to host BYU in Provo, Utah on Saturday.
Tremblay is a Vintage High graduate and a transfer from American River College-Sacramento.
He was named first-team All-Monticello Empire League as a junior and senior on defense for Vintage.
He was named PrepStar All-Western Region, JC Athletic Bureau All-California Region I first team, and All-National NorCal Conference as a sophomore defensive tackle at American River.