When University of Georgia assistant head coach-tight ends coach Todd Hartley met with the media during fall camp Aug. 8 in Athens, Ga, it wasn't long before he was asked about the Bulldogs’ Brock Bowers, the 2021 Napa High graduate who was named All-American by 10 different outlets during the 2022 season.

During media availability, Hartley was asked about Bowers' impact on the team. According to a report at georgiadogs.com, the coach said:

"He's such a special kid. Any box you create, he checks it. The kid is the hardest worker I've ever met. He'll be the first one to breakfast. He'll be the first one to the training room to get his ankles taped. He'll be the last one to leave the field. If we do a 10-yard sprint, he'll be the first one to win the 10-yard sprint. If we do a 30-yard sprint, he'll be the first one to win the 30-yard sprint. I think that's what makes him special.

“He's got extreme talent — he can run, he can jump, he can catch, and he's tough — but what makes him special to me is his competitiveness. He is the ultimate competitor. The kid doesn't want to lose at anything. I'm just thankful for the opportunity that I get to coach him. He's such a great kid."

Bowers has 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two years for Georgia. The He caught seven passes for 152 yards and had a 22-yard touchdown reception for Georgia in a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9.

Georgia (15-0) won its second straight national title.

Bowers caught 63 passes for 942 yards with seven TD receptions in 15 games last year. He also had 109 yards rushing on nine carries and scored three touchdowns.

In a report at UGASports.com, on Twitter, @ugasportscom, on Aug. 8, Hartley was asked how has coaching someone as special as Bowers made him a better coach.

“Just try to find ways not to mess him up. He challenges me to find new ways to reach him,” he said. “He challenges me to find new ways to continue to make him a better tight end, to continue to improve upon maybe the little things in his game that could help him possibly on the next level. And so that is a challenge because he is good at a lot of things. And so, continue to find maybe new individual drills or new ways to perfect his run game technique or his pass protection or even his route running technique.

“But he does push me to become a better coach because of that. He’s been a blessing to me as a coach.

“And the other thing is, he's set a precedent. He set a standard of how you should practice at tight end. He set a standard of how you should watch tape at tight end. Hopefully, long after he's gone, the legacy that he's left stays for many years about how you're supposed to work, how you're supposed to approach each day.”

Preseason honors for Bowers

The preseason honors are rolling in for University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who is from Napa.

Bowers was named to the 2023 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, it was announced on Aug. 4 at www.johnmackeyaward.com.

The report said:

“The Friends of John Mackey have released the 2023 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.”

Bowers was named as the winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country last year.

Bowers was named to the 2023 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, it was announced at biletnikoffaward.com on Aug. 7.

The Biletnikoff Award, according to biletnikoffaward.com, “recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position.

“As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely the outstanding wide receiver.”

Bowers was named to the 2023 Maxwell Award Watch List. According to maxwellfootballclub.org: “Each year the Maxwell Football Club presents the Maxwell Award for the College Player of the Year.”

Bowers was named as an All-American during the 2022 season by:

* American Football Coaches Association FBS Coaches’ All-America First Team.

* Football Writers Association of America All-America First Team.

* ESPN’s 2022 All-America team.

* First-team offense USA TODAY Sports’ All-America team.

* 2022 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America team.

* First team offense on Phil Steele's 2022 Postseason All-American Teams, it was announced at philsteele.com.

* Second-team offense, The Associated Press All-America team.

* Second-team offense, Sporting News’ 2022 College Football All-America Team.

* Second-team offense, 2022 Walter Camp All-America.

* Third-team offense, 2022 PFF College All-America Team.

Bowers among ‘The 50 best players in college football right now’

University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who is from Napa, is listed among “the top 50 players in college football,” according to a report by PFF on Aug. 4 at www.pff.com.

Bowers is No. 2 in the report, which has the headline: “PFF College 50: The 50 best players in college football right now.”

The report said:

“Bowers is on track to go down as one of the greatest tight ends in college football history. While that may sound hyperbolic, it’s the only way to describe how ridiculous his first two seasons have been.

He was the most valuable tight end in college football during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. He has dominated every receiving category for tight ends in that span while still earning the eighth-best run-blocking grade among Power Five tight ends (76.8).”

NorCal teams in SBLive’s 2023 California Top 50 preseason rankings

Ten Northern California teams are listed among the “Golden State’s most promising squads,” in SBLive’s 2023 California Top 50 preseason football rankings, announced in a report, at highschool.si.com, on Aug. 4.

Northern California is led by No. 5 Serra-San Mateo.

Also in the rankings:

No. 13 De La Salle-Concord, No. 18 Folsom, No. 19. St. Mary’s-Stockton, No. 30 Pittsburg, No. 34 Central Catholic-Modesto, No. 42 Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills, No. 45 Grant Union-Sacramento, No. 47 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 50 Archbishop Riordan-San Francisco.

Football continues to lead top 10 boys’ sports in state

Football (11-player) continues to lead the top 10 boys’ sports in the state and increased by 5.4 percent during the 2022-23 school year with 89,178 participants, the California Interscholastic Federation announced in a report, at www.cifstate.org, on Aug. 1.

Up by 1.4 percent since the 2021-22 survey, 763,867 student-athletes competed in education-based high school athletic programs in California during the 2022-23 school year, the state CIF said.

In the report, the CIF said: “High school sports participation remains constant as education-based athletics has fully resumed in California for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic suspended activity during the final months of the 2019-20 school year.”

The CIF is the governing body of high school athletics in the state.

“It’s encouraging to see steady participation after a challenging past few years,” CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said in the report. “As we move forward, the CIF looks to continue to expand and provide students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences.”

The CIF said its 1,609-member schools participated in the survey as part of the National Federation of State High School Associations nationwide survey “that measures the number of students competing in sports in the country.”

Stewart at UCLA

Croix Stewart is listed as a redshirt freshman defensive back on the UCLA 2023 roster.

Stewart transferred to Benicia High after his sophomore year at American Canyon High.

Stewart won Vine Valley Athletic League titles in the 200 and 400 during his freshman year at American Canyon. He also reached the 100-meter finals at the CIF North Coast Section Meet of Champions.

Stewart was named to the 43rd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team for Benicia. He was named to the 2021 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Medium Schools team.

Sac State, UC Davis in rankings

Sacramento State and UC Davis are listed in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 Poll, presented by FedEx Ground, it was announced in a report at theanalyst.com on Aug. 7.

Sacramento State is No. 10 and UC Davis is No. 16.

A national media panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, theanalyst.com said.

Parlett returns for Case Western Reserve University

Caden Parlett, a sophomore running back for Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio), is among the “returning experienced players in the Spartans' offensive backfield,” a report, at athletics.case.edu, said on Aug. 1.

Parlett is from Napa and went to Justin-Siena High, where he was named as the Braves’ MVP as a senior.

He was also named as the Most Valuable Player of the O-D All-American Bowl and was a National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame Scholarship Recipient.

Case Western Reserve is an NCAA Division III school and plays in the University Athletic Association.

Today in sports history: Aug. 12 2007: Tiger Woods captures the PGA Championship 2011: Tiger Woods misses the cut at the PGA Championship 2012: Rory McIlroy breaks PGA Championship record for margin of victory 2012: US men's basketball holds off Spain for second straight Olympic gold 2016: Katie Ledecky wins fourth gold medal at Rio Olympics 2017: Usain Bolt ends his stellar career in excruciating pain 2018: Brooks Koepka wins his first PGA Championship