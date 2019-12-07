Jordan Greenlee will have two years of eligibility remaining as a defensive end for Western Oregon University after redshirting the 2019 season for the Wolves.
Greenlee, a 2016 Vintage High School graduate, transferred to Western Oregon from Northwestern State University of Natchitoches, Louisiana.
He will be a junior next year.
Western Oregon and Central Washington tied for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title.
Western Oregon (7-4 overall, 5-1 GNAC) lost its season finale, 35-27 to Eastern New Mexico, on Nov. 16.
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference is an NCAA Division II conference. Western Oregon is located in Monmouth, OR.
Greenlee had two tackles for Northwestern State in last year’s 34-7 win over Grambling.
He was named second-team defense on the All-Monticello Empire League team in 2015 for Vintage. He was also a finalist for Lineman of the Year on the All-Napa County team.
He had 31 total tackles his senior season playing the strong-side defensive end position at Vintage.
Greenlee played his freshman season of college football at Contra Costa College-San Pablo. He played his sophomore season at Santa Rosa Junior College.
Northwestern State plays in the Southland Conference, a member of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Greenlee made five starts was in the rotation on the defensive line at Contra Costa, where he had eight total tackles.
He started two games and had 14 total tackles for Santa Rosa, where he was in the rotation.
Sweeney leads NAU defense
Anthony Sweeney led the defense for Northern Arizona University, recording a team-high 83 total tackles, during the 2019 season.
Sweeney, a redshirt sophomore safety from American Canyon, had 63 solo stops and 20 assisted stops in 10 games for Northern Arizona (4-8 overall, 2-6 Big Sky Conference). He had five tackles for a loss of 16 yards, one interception, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
Sweeney was a two-year captain and played on three CIF state championship teams at De La Salle High School-Concord.
16 tackles for USC’s Tremblay
Caleb Tremblay, a Vintage High graduate, completed the regular season with 16 total tackles (10 solo stops, six assisted stops) as a redshirt junior defensive lineman in 11 games for USC (8-4 overall, 7-2 Pac-12).
Tremblay, a transfer from American River College-Sacramento, has three tackles for a loss of 21 yards, two sacks for a loss of 18 yards, and a quarterback hurry.
Prep Rankings
Five Napa Valley schools are listed in the www.MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Rankings, announced on Dec. 1.
Vintage (10-2 overall, 6-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 15, Napa (7-4 overall, 4-2 VVAL) is No. 31, American Canyon (8-3 overall, 4-2 VVAL) is No. 39, Justin-Siena (8-4 overall, 3-3 VVAL) is No. 44, and St. Helena (9-3 overall, 5-2 North Central League I) is No. 48.
Fitzgerald, Donohoe at Monterey Peninsula
Michael Fitzgerald, a 2019 Justin-Siena graduate, had six total tackles (two solo stops, four assisted stops), helping Monterey Peninsula College to a 24-17 win over Cabrillo-Aptos in the Living Breath Foundation Bowl on Nov. 30 at Rabobank Stadium in Salinas.
Fitzgerald, a freshman defensive back, had 1.5 tackles for a seven-yard loss and also broke up a pass for Monterey Peninsula (10-1 overall, 5-1 American-Golden Coast Conference).
For the season, Fitzgerald had 55 total tackles (27 solo stops, 28 assisted stops), 7.5 tackles for a loss of 31 yards, two sacks for 12 yards, a fumble recovery, one interception, and three passes broken up.
Barrett Donohoe, a 2019 Justin-Siena graduate, completed 20 of 37 passes for 253 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions as a freshman quarterback.
Schaumkel at San Jose City
Viliami Schaumkel completed the 2019 season with a team-leading 56 total tackles (35 solo stops, 21 assisted stops) as a freshman linebacker for San Jose City College (0-10 overall, 0-6 American-Golden Coast Conference).
Schaumkel, a 2019 Vintage graduate, had 6.5 tackles for a loss of 54 yards, five sacks for 50 yards, and a forced fumble.
Trent at Santa Rosa JC
Dawson Trent, a Napa High graduate, completed the 2019 season with 34 total tackles (30 solo stops, four assisted stops) as a sophomore linebacker for Santa Rosa Junior College (2-7 overall, 1-3 National-Bay 6 Conference).
Trent had 6.5 tackles for a loss of 23 yards and a sack for four yards.
Seay at Butte
LaVar Seay, a graduate of American Canyon High, finished the 2019 season with 23 total tackles (14 solo stops, nine assisted stops) as a freshman linebacker for Butte College-Oroville (8-3 overall, 4-1 National-NorCal Conference).
Seay had four sacks for 23 yards, 5.5 tackles for a loss of 25 yards, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Butte won the Gridiron Classic Bowl on Nov. 23, 38-28 over College of the Sequoias-Visalia in Oroville. Seay had three total tackles (all solo stops), a sack for seven yards, two tackles for a loss of eight yards, and a pass broken up.
LaRue at Siskiyous
Chase LaRue, a Napa High graduate, wrapped up his freshman season as a linebacker for College of the Siskiyous-Weed (0-5 National-NorCal Conference, 0-10 overall) with 29 total tackles (18 solo stops, 11 assisted stops).
Johnson at American River
Vaughn Johnson Jr., a graduate of American Canyon High, completed the 2019 season with 16 total tackles (five solo stops, 11 assisted stops) as a freshman defensive back for American River College-Sacramento (8-3 overall, 5-0 National-NorCal Conference).
American River lost in the state playoffs to host Modesto, 35-28, on Nov. 23.