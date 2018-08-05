Aidan Willard, a redshirt freshman quarterback from Napa, is among several players “in the hunt for the starting position” at Oregon State, according to a report by the Corvallis Gazette Times.
There are six quarterbacks in fall camp, “with five eligible to play this season,” according to www.gazettetimes.com on Aug. 3.
Willard is a 2017 Justin-Siena High School graduate.
Willard was Justin-Siena’s starting quarterback on its 2014 CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship team. Willard was a starter each of his four years at Justin-Siena.
He was the Newcomer of the Year on the All-Napa County team as a sophomore after leading Justin-Siena to the NCS title.
Willard, rated the No. 12 prospect by NorCalPreps.com, threw for over 2,800 yards with 29 touchdown passes during his career. He also rushed for over 1,900 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in his career.
Willard was the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team as a junior.
He was limited to just four games his senior season due to injury. He was selected honorable mention for the Braves on the All-North Coast Section team by Prep2Prep.com.
Willard received honorable mention honors on offense on the All-Marin County Athletic League team.
Top NCS games to begin season
There are 10 North Coast Section “Games to Watch” early on in the 2018 season, according to www.prep2prep.com.
The games include:
* Marin Catholic-Kentfield at Campolindo-Moraga, Foothill-Pleasanton at San Leandro, Aug. 17.
* Antioch at California-San Ramon, Aug. 24.
* Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park at El Cerrito, Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland at De La Salle-Concord, Miramonte-Orinda at Las Lomas-Walnut Creek, Aug. 31.
* Campolindo at Rancho Cotate, Sept. 7.
* Bishop O’Dowd at Monte Vista-Danville, Liberty-Brentwood at Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, Freedom-Oakley at San Ramon Valley-Danville, Sept. 14.
Dotson at Nevada
American Canyon’s Jomon Dotson is among the players involved in “key position battles” at the University of Nevada, according to a story on Aug. 1 by the Reno Gazette Journal.
Dotson, a graduate transfer from Washington and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team for American Canyon High, is one of four players who are listed as “contenders” for the starting cornerback spots for the Wolf Pack, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.
“Dotson, who began at Washington as a running back, is the wild card. He has elite speed,” wrote sportswriter Chris Murray, who covers the team.
“No position at Nevada has undergone more turnover this offseason than cornerback,” Murray wrote.
Dotson will wear No. 1 for Nevada as a senior defensive back.
He graduated in June from Washington with a degree in sociology.
He plans to pursue a master’s in justice management.
Dotson played in 33 games over three seasons at Washington.
He played in each of the 13 games last year for the Huskies.
At American Canyon, Dotson set school records for career rushing yards (4,976), rushing touchdowns (60), all-purpose yards (5,499) and points scored (374).