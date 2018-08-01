For the second straight year, players from the Napa High School football program volunteered their time to help with Sunday’s Relay For Life of Napa Valley event held at Napa Valley College.
Napa players helped in the clean-up and take-down process of pop-up tents.
“Michele Lex, one of Napa High’s football team reps, was a huge help in coordinating and managing the event,” said Tom Petithomme, Napa High’s athletic director and interim head football coach.
“Michele’s two sons, Marcus and Cole, who are also on the football team, helped out at the event, along with varsity players Gunner Schoeps, Quentin Cordle, Benjamin Salas, Josh Marshall, and a number of other JV players.”
Petithomme took over as Napa’s coach in June.
Scrimmages against nonleague teams are on Aug. 10 and 11. A week later, the 10-game regular season begins, with Napa, Vintage, American Canyon and Justin-Siena playing in the new Vine Valley League, along with Sonoma Valley, Casa Grande and Petaluma.
Napa opens the season on Aug. 17 at Pitman-Turlock.
Dotson to wear
No. 1 for Nevada
American Canyon’s Jomon Dotson, the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team, will wear No. 1 for the University of Nevada in Reno as a senior defensive back.
Dotson graduated in June from Washington with a degree in sociology. He will attend Nevada and play his final season in college for the Wolf Pack as a graduate transfer. He plans to pursue a master’s in justice management.
Dotson played in 33 games over three seasons at Washington.
He played in each of the 13 games last year for the Huskies. He was credited with 13 total tackles (11 unassisted stops, two solo stops) and returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown against Montana.
He was named as the Washington coaches’ special teams player of the game for his performance against UCLA. He had three tackles each against Fresno State, Washington State and Penn State.
At American Canyon, Dotson set school records for career rushing yards (4,976), rushing touchdowns (60), all-purpose yards (5,499) and points scored (374).
Top North Coast Section quarterbacks
There are 12 “Quarterbacks to Watch” in the CIF North Coast Section going into the 2018 season, according to www.prep2prep.com.
The group includes Joey Aguilar (Freedom-Oakley), Aavani Bailey (Mt. Eden-Hayward), Jay Butterfield (Liberty-Brentwood), Cooper Carroll (Tamalpais-Mill Valley), Akil Edwards (St. Patrick-St. Vincent, Vallejo), Jack Fulp (De La Salle-Concord), Grant Harper (Campolindo-Moraga), Willem Karnthong (Antioch), Dominic Mazzotti (Amador Valley-Pleasanton), Cruz Montana (Eureka), Joey Thresh (Montgomery-Santa Rosa), and Trey Turner (Pittsburg).
Six more quarterbacks “to keep an eye on,” according to www.prep2prep.com, are AJ Fraser (Miramonte-Orinda), Nick Kresnak (Acalanes-Lafayette), Jackson Pavitt (Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa), Quincy Rhone (Berean Christian-Walnut Creek), Jack Stewardson (Monte Vista-Danville), and Logan Sumter (Clayton Valley-Concord).
Folsom leads Preseason Sac-Joaquin Section Team
Eight players from Folsom High are on the CalHiSports.com Preseason Sac-Joaquin Section Team.
Folsom is represented by Elijhah Badger (wide receiver), Joe Ngata (wide receiver), Kaden Richardson (offensive line), Kaiden Bennett (quarterback), Daniyel Ngata (running back), Tyler Hardeman (defensive line), and DeShawn Lynch (defensive line).
Isaiah Barner (defensive back) of Folsom was named to the second team.
Raiders’ training camp continues
The Oakland Raiders are scheduled to continue their training camp, with practices on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, at the team’s Napa summer facility at Redwood Middle School. This year marks the Raiders’ 23rd summer in Napa.
“It’s really great to be back and see the fans at practice,” head coach Jon Gruden said, in transcripts provided from Monday’s media availability. “I like this team. I like where we’re going. We obviously have some issues that we need to get solved.”
The Raiders will host the Detroit Lions for two joint practice sessions as part of the team’s 2018 training camp schedule at the Redwood Middle School complex.
The Raiders and Lions will practice on Tuesday, Aug. 7 and again on Wednesday, Aug. 8.
“It’ll be my first time doing that. I think it’s a good thing because you get a game-like atmosphere,” wide receiver Amari Cooper said. “It’ll be like a scrimmage out here. You get to play against guys who you know want to get the best of you. So, kind of see where you’re at before the preseason.”
The Raiders and Lions will meet in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.