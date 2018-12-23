Team Liberty won Saturday’s California Senior Classic at Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill, beating Team Freedom, 23-16.
It’s an all-star game presented by Jr. Prep Sports California, and features players from around the state. Jr. Prep Sports said the game is a tribute to the military.
Jr. Prep Sports California is a subdivision of its parent company, Jr. Prep Sports America, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to helping our young student-athletes achieve a higher education through athletics,” according to jrprepsportsca.com.
Chase La Rue, a two-way starter for Napa High School and the recipient of the Grizzlies’ team most valuable player award, accepted an invitation to play in the all-star game. La Rue played for Team Freedom at middle linebacker and special teams.
“There are some things I wish I could have done a little better. But overall I think I did pretty well and performed pretty well, especially with the high ranking of people that I played with,” said La Rue.
“It was a blast. It was a great experience. I felt like I tackled pretty well and came up with some big hits.”
La Rue started at running back and middle linebacker for Napa (0-10 overall, 0-6 Vine Valley Athletic League) and was named second-team All-VVAL.
La Rue was also selected as the Napa Valley Register’s Napa High Big Game XLVII MVP after scoring two first-half touchdowns in a 69-14 loss to Vintage at Memorial Stadium.
Touchdown catch for Armstrong-Brown
Marcus Armstrong-Brown, a 2013 Justin-Siena High School graduate, started at wide receiver Saturday night for the University of Hawaii and caught a touchdown pass in the Rainbow Warriors’ 31-14 loss to Louisiana Tech in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
Armstrong-Brown caught seven passes for 59 yards. He caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cole McDonald with 6:14 to go in the game.
Armstrong-Brown, a senior, had a long reception of 16 yards.
Hawaii finishes the season at 8-6.
Louisiana Tech ends the season at 8-5.
Armstrong-Brown was named as the 2012-13 Napa Valley Register co-Male Athlete of the Year.
As a senior at Justin-Siena, he was the starting quarterback, running the Braves’ Houston-split back veer offense, accounting for 776 yards passing with eight touchdowns, 851 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Marin County Athletic League and All-Napa County honors and also received the team’s “Brave Heart” leadership award after leading Justin-Siena to the CIF North Coast Section Division IV title with a 27-13 win over San Marin-Novato in the finals.
He transferred to Hawaii after playing two seasons at Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill.
Napa High coaching position listed by footballscoop.com
The opening for a head coach for Napa High is listed at footballscoop.com.
The search for a new coach is being conducted by the Napa Valley Unified School District. Napa went 0-10 during the 2018 season and finished in last place in the new seven-school Vine Valley Athletic League.
New coach for Sacramento State
Troy Taylor, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Utah for the last two seasons, was named as Sacramento State’s head coach last week. The announcement was made by Director of Athletics Mark Orr.
Taylor was a standout quarterback and led Cordova High-Rancho Cordova to the 1985 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title and a 14-0 record. He started at quarterback for UC Berkeley from 1986-89. He set 17 school records at Cal.
He was selected in the fourth round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.
Taylor was an assistant on the Cal staff from 1996-99.
He was the co-head coach at Folsom High School from 2002-04 and from 2012-15. He was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington in 2016.
Joining Taylor at Sacramento State will be Kris Richardson, who is reportedly stepping down as Folsom’s head coach. Richardson has led one of the top prep programs in the state, compiling a 162-27-1 record.
Richardson has been at Folsom for 24 years, 14 as head coach.
During the 2008 season, Napa beat Folsom in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, 45-42, at Memorial Stadium.