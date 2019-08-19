Brock Bowers of Napa High School was named to SportStars Magazine’s 2019 Preseason All-Northern California Football Team.
The team features 44 players representing five different CIF Northern California Sections, SportStars announced on Aug. 16.
“Selections are based on a variety of criteria, including 2018 performance, 2019 expectations, comments from coaches and recruiting buzz,” SportStars reported at sportstarsmag.com.
Bowers is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior tight end and was named to the Preseason All-NorCal Offense.
Also named to the Preseason All-NorCal Offense from CIF North Coast Section schools:
* Quarterback: Jay Butterfield, Liberty-Brentwood.
* Quarterback: Jackson Pavitt, Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.
* Running back: Fresh Ison, Moreau Catholic-Hayward.
* Running back: Isaiah Newell, Las Lomas-Walnut Creek.
* Wide receiver: Grant Daley, De La Salle-Concord.
* Offensive Line: Payton Zdroik, Liberty-Brentwood.
The Preseason All-NorCal Defense includes:
* Defensive Line: Jamar Sekona, Marin Catholic-Kentfield.
* Defensive Line: Akil Calhoun, Liberty-Brentwood.
* Defensive Line: Samiuela Fonongaloa, Pittsburg.
* Linebacker: Elijah Lash, Las Lomas-Walnut Creek.
* Linebacker: Mason Mastrov, Campolindo-Moraga.
* Linebacker: Osaro Aihie, San Leandro.
* Defensive Back: Dejuan Butler, Antioch.
* Defensive Back: Nate Rutchena, Monte Vista-Danville.
* All-Purpose: Shamar Garrett, De La Salle-Concord.
* All-Purpose: Jermaine Terry, Kennedy-Richmond.
St. Helena’s Robledo recognized
Ivan Robledo, a sophomore at St. Helena High, has been named as the Offensive Breakout Candidate by SportStars Magazine in its North Coast Section Small Schools preview coverage at sportstarsmag.com.
North Coast Section Rankings
Vintage is No. 19 in the www.MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Rankings, announced on Aug. 11.
American Canyon is No. 33, St. Helena is No. 59, Justin-Siena is No. 69, and Napa is No. 84.
Sizing up Vine Valley Athletic League
In a preview piece for the second year of the Vine Valley Athletic League, www.Prep2Prep.com reported on Aug. 12: “Vintage took the inaugural season of the Vine Valley Athletic League by storm in 2018, and then added an impressive playoff run to get to 10 wins. But while the Crushers have some key components returning this year, they can expect a challenge from a couple teams who pushed them last season, American Canyon and Casa Grande, not to mention a Petaluma team which can give opponents fits with its triple-option attack.”
Looking at North Central League I
In its North Central League I preview, www.Prep2Prep.com reported on Aug. 13: “As to who will have the most success during league play in 2019, that is up in the air, though Middletown returns a handful of three-year varsity starters and Fort Bragg has the tools to light up the scoreboard. St. Helena, meanwhile, finished last year strong and is a trendy pick to potentially win the league, provided the Saints can manage a thin but talented roster. Kelseyville will always be tough and Cloverdale made great strides last season, so the league appears deep and a bit wide open for whichever team gets hot and plays best as the season progresses.”
Sweeney at Northern Arizona
Anthony Sweeney, who is from American Canyon, recorded a tackle for loss that almost resulted in a safety for the defense in Northern Arizona University’s first scrimmage of fall camp on Aug. 10 in Flagstaff, Ariz.
Sweeney, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, also had a pass breakup.
He was credited with a sack during NAU’s Spring Showcase at Skydome in April.
Sweeney, a De La Salle-Concord graduate and former star for the Spartans, had 35 total tackles (25 solo stops) in nine games last year for NAU. He started two games.
He had four tackles for loss, a sack and intercepted a pass. He also was credited with forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.
Sweeney had eight total tackles against North Dakota and made six tackles against UC Davis.
He was a two-year captain and played on three CIF state championship teams at De La Salle.
State Preseason Top 50 teams
De La Salle-Concord leads a group of six CIF North Coast Section teams that are listed in the CalHiSports.com State Preseason Top 50, announced on Aug. 15.
De La Salle, at No. 3, is followed by No. 14 Liberty-Brentwood, No. 39 Monte Vista-Danville, No. 45 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, No. 47 Pittsburg and No. 48 Marin Catholic-Kentfield.
Clayton Valley-Concord is listed among 20 more teams on the bubble.
Del Rio joins ESPN
Jack Del Rio, a former Oakland Raiders head coach, is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst, ESPN announced. Del Rio will appear on NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and more throughout the year, ESPN said.