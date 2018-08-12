CIF North Coast Section and Sac-Joaquin Section high schools are among those in the Sport Stars Magazine’s Northern California Preseason Top 20 Rankings announced on Friday at sportstarsmag.com.
The Top 20 is led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord.
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Folsom, No. 3 Pittsburg, No. 4 Liberty-Brentwood, No. 6 Jesuit-Carmichael, No. 8 Del Oro-Loomis, No. 9 Central Catholic-Modesto, No. 10 Granite Bay, No. 11 St. Mary’s-Stockton, No. 12 Inderkum-Sacramento, No. 13 Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills, No. 14 Antelope, No. 15 Clayton Valley-Concord, No. 16 Placer-Auburn, No. 17 Oakdale, No. 19 Manteca, and No. 20 San Ramon Valley-Danville.
15 NCS schools in rankings
There are 15 high schools from the CIF North Coast Section in The San Francisco Chronicle’s preseason Top 25.
The Top 25 is led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord.
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Pittsburg, No. 5 Liberty-Brentwood, No. 6 Clayton Valley-Concord, No. 7 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, No. 9 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 10 Freedom-Oakley, No. 11 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, No. 13 El Cerrito, No. 14 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, No. 15 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, No. 19 Campolindo-Moraga, No. 20 California-San Ramon, No. 21 Antioch, and No. 25 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek.
Raiders to break camp in Napa
The Oakland Raiders are scheduled to break camp in Napa after Thursday’s practice at their summer facility at Redwood Middle School.
This year marks the Raiders’ 23rd summer in Napa. The team stays at the adjacent Napa Valley Marriott.
Training camp practices are scheduled to continue for the Raiders on Monday starting at 9:15 a.m.
Community college rankings
Six Northern California community colleges are listed in the College Football America preseason poll.
American River-Sacramento is No. 5.
American River is followed by No. 11 City College of San Francisco, No. 15 College of San Mateo, No. 17 Laney-Oakland, No. 25 Sacramento City, and No. 29 College of the Siskiyous-Weed.