Ronnie Hamilton and Kekoa Wilson of American Canyon High School, Cody DiTomaso and Daniel Martinez of St. Helena, and Jack Odell of Vintage were named to the Preseason Redwood Empire Football Team, Cal-Hi Sports announced Thursday.
Hamilton was the only Napa Valley player named to the first team. Hamilton is on the defensive line.
Named to the second team (combination of offense, defense, multi-purpose) were Wilson, linebacker; DiTomaso, running back/linebacker; Martinez, quarterback/defensive back; and Odell, offensive line/defensive line.
Bowers recognized by Prep2Prep
Brock Bowers, a tight end for Napa High, has been recognized by Prep2Prep.com as among “five to watch in the Class of 2021” from the CIF North Coast Section.
“The Grizzlies may have struggled last year on the gridiron, but that has not slowed down the pace at which Bowers is receiving offers from top programs in the country,” Prep2Prep.com reported on July 11.
NorCal Top 20
At No. 1, De La Salle-Concord leads the NorCalPreps.com Preseason Top 20, announced on Thursday.
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Folsom, No. 3 Liberty-Brentwood, No. 4 Valley Christian-San Jose, No. 5 Serra-San Mateo, No. 6 Menlo-Atherton, No. 7 Central Catholic-Modesto, No. 8 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, No. 9 St. Francis-Mountain View, No. 10 Pittsburg, No. 11 Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills, No. 12 Monte Vista-Danville, No. 13 Wilcox-Santa Clara, No. 14 St. Mary’s-Stockton, No. 15 Del Oro-Loomis, No. 16 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, No. 17 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, No. 18 Inderkum-Sacramento, No. 19 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, and No. 20 Tracy.
State preseason Top 25
The California 2019 Top 25 preseason high school football rankings, as announced by MaxPreps.com on Tuesday, includes three Northern California teams.
De La Salle-Concord is at No. 4, Folsom is at No. 5, and Liberty-Brentwood is at No. 15.
Preseason California All-State Team
Jay Butterfield, a quarterback for Liberty-Brentwood, was named second-team offense on the MaxPreps.com Preseason California All-State Football Team, announced on Aug. 1.
Butterfield threw for 3,294 yards with 43 touchdown passes last year.
Raiders-Rams joint practice sessions
The Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Rams concluded two joint practice sessions on Thursday at the Raiders’ summer training camp facility at Redwood Middle School in Napa.
“That was a lot of good work. Some really good things,” Oakland head coach Jon Gruden said in a transcription provided by the Raiders. “Things we’re really excited about and obviously we have some things to clean up but two really good days. I compliment the Rams and their staff and their players and our players and coaches did a good job.”
Asked what his main takeaway was following the two joint practices with the Rams, Gruden said “We’re a better team. We’ve gotten better. That doesn’t mean much in terms of wins and losses but we’ve gotten better. Both lines of scrimmage, offensive line, defensive line. I think we competed better and I’m pleased. I thought the effort was good. So we got some things to clean up and we’ll do that.”
Said quarterback Derek Carr, “These days are better than a preseason game because we get to get third-down work, second-and-long work, different situation work all over the place, and we get to see a different defense. It’s fun to get different looks against different players, let our guys compete and see if they can get open or who can we block, all that kind of stuff, and it’s really good. Like I said, I’d rather do this any day. This stuff is good work.”
The Raiders have had practices with the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers at their Napa Valley camp in past years.