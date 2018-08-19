It was a rough start to the 2018 season for just about every team in the new Vine Valley Athletic League, a member of the CIF North Coast Section.
Six of the seven schools that make up the new league lost on opening night of the season.
Napa lost, 55-7 to Pitman-Turlock.
Vintage lost, 35-7 to Wood-Vacaville.
Justin-Siena lost, 28-7 to Piedmont.
American Canyon lost, 36-21 to Deer Valley-Antioch.
Sonoma Valley lost, 21-0 to Cloverdale.
Casa Grande-Petaluma lost, 30-22 to Windsor.
Petaluma was the only school to win its nonleague Zero Week opener. The Trojans beat Montgomery-Santa Rosa, 21-7.
Sweeney at Northern Arizona
Anthony Sweeney is a redshirt freshman safety for Northern Arizona, which opens the season on Sept. 1 at UTEP in El Paso, Texas.
Sweeney is originally from American Canyon and played high school football at De La Salle-Concord. He was a two-year captain and was on three CIF state championship teams.
Sweeney ran 26 yards for a touchdown and had a 48-yard TD pass as De La Salle beat Centennial-Corona, 28-21, in the 2015 CIF Open Division state bowl game in Sacramento.
He had 71 yards rushing and 76 yards passing as the quarterback for the Spartans.
He grew up in American Canyon, attending Donaldson Way Elementary School through his fifth-grade year. He played youth football in American Canyon.
De La Salle holds off Folsom
In one of the state’s marquee games to open the season, host De La Salle-Concord shut out Folsom on Friday, 14-0, on the strength of a dominating defense that forced five turnovers and registered seven sacks.
De La Salle extended its unbeaten streak against Northern California opponents to 291 games. De La Salle has not lost to a Northern California team since 1991.
“When you first look at the Folsom offense, you see these incredible players and people say things like they are unstoppable. We were confident we could make them work hard to score, but didn’t think we’d get a shut out,” De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh said on CalHiSports.com.
“We just didn’t execute offensively to the best of our ability,” Folsom coach Kris Richardson said.