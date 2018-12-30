Jomon Dotson of American Canyon started at defensive back and tied for the team lead with seven total tackles for the University of Nevada in a 16-13 win on Saturday over Arkansas State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.
The game was played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.
Dotson, a graduate of American Canyon High School, had six solo tackles and one assisted stop for Nevada, which ends the season at 8-5 overall.
Dotson intercepted a pass in the third quarter and also had two passes broken up.
It was Dotson’s second interception of the season.
Dotson, the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team, is a graduate transfer. This was his final season of college football.
He graduated in June from the University of Washington with a degree in sociology.
He is pursuing a master’s in justice management.
At American Canyon, Dotson set school records for career rushing yards (4,976), rushing touchdowns (60), all-purpose yards (5,499) and points scored (374).
Prep Rankings
Several Northern California teams are in the final CalHiSports.com final state division rankings.
It’s Division I, it’s No. 3 De La Salle-Concord (12-1), No. 5 Folsom (14-1), and No. 11 Liberty-Brentwood (14-1).
In Division II, it’s No. 3 Del Oro-Loomis (13-2), No. 4 St. Francis-Mountain View (11-3), No. 5 Central Catholic-Modesto (11-2), No. 10 Wilcox-Santa Clara (14-1), No. 12 Palo Alto (10-2), and No. 15 Inderkum-Sacramento (11-1).
In Division III, it’s No. 1 Menlo-Atherton (13-2), No. 2 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (11-1), No. 3 Capital Christian-Sacramento (13-1), No. 4 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (11-2), No. 6 Placer-Auburn (12-1), No. 10 Eureka (12-1), No. 11 Pleasant Valley-Chico (11-3), No. 13 Aptos (11-3), and 14 Chico (10-2).
In Division IV, it’s No. 1 McClymonds-Oakland (12-2), No. 2 Rio Linda (13-2), No. 6 Colfax (13-1), No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton (11-2), No. 9 West Valley-Cottonwood (13-2), No. 10 Bear River-Lake of the Pines (11-2), No. 12 Oakdale (9-4), and No. 14 Lincoln-San Francisco (13-0).
American Canyon High players on All-Area team
Eight players from American Canyon High are on the Vallejo Times-Herald 2018 All-Area team announced Dec. 27.
Eddie Byrdsong (running back) and Ronnie Hamilton and Jacob Mitchell (offensive line) are on the offense.
Alec Hoover and Darius Thomas are all-purpose.
Derrick Connor and Kekoa Wilson (linebackers) are joined on the defense by Brandon Seay (defensive back).