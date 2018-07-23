At No. 1 in the country, St. John Bosco-Bellflower leads a group of 16 teams from California that are listed among the Top 100 high school football teams in the country going into the 2018 preseason by maxpreps.com.
Also listed from California is No. 2 Mater Dei-Santa Ana, No. 17 Centennial-Corona, and No. 18 De La Salle-Concord.
De La Salle has not lost to a Northern California opponent since 1991, according to MaxPreps.
“The Spartans will have a big-time defense this year led by 4-star linebacker Henry To’oto’o and a strong running game with Shamar Garrett back in 2018,” MaxPreps reported.
The list of California schools also includes No. 19 Folsom, No. 24 Narbonne-Harbor City, No. 28 Orange Lutheran-Orange, No. 37 Mission Viejo, No. 42 Oaks Christian-Westlake Village, No. 45 Upland, No. 47 Serra-Gardena, No. 51 Cajon-San Bernardino, No. 55 JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano, No. 62 Chaminade-West Hills, No. 67 Pittsburg, and No. 71 Calabasas.
‘High School Football in California’
“High School Football in California,” a book by Cal-Hi Sports editor Mark Tennis, goes on sale Aug. 7.
“High School Football in California takes an inside look at the state’s greatness in the sport, from the best players when they were in high school to those who’ve gone on to be stars as collegiate players or pros,” according to a report at www.calhisports.com. “It’s about record-setters, trend-setters, and some of the most inspirational families and people you’ll ever meet.”
Tennis co-founded Cal-Hi Sports with his late uncle, Nelson Tennis, in 1979.
Raiders’ training camp begins this week
Training camp for the Oakland Raiders begins on Friday with the team’s first practice at Redwood Middle School, which is adjacent to the Napa Valley Marriott, where the team stays for four weeks in the summer.
Friday’s practice is scheduled from 9:15 a.m. to noon.
The Raiders’ offense is led by quarterback Derek Carr, who was named to his third Pro Bowl, the NFL announced in January. Carr was selected as an alternate.
Carr started 15 games during the 2017 season and passed for 3,496 yards, completing 323 passes and throwing 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions with a passer rating of 86.4.
Carr was named as the FedEx Air Player of the Week in Week 7.
Last December, Carr was selected as the Raiders’ 2017 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.
“The Ed Block Courage Award is presented to the player who exemplifies a commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage,” according to a Raiders’ press release.
“The Ed Block Courage Award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian,” according to a press release.