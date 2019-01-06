Vintage High School’s Viliami Schaumkel, Luis Arroyo and Colton Fisher were named to the San Francisco Chronicle’s All-Metro team, the Chronicle announced on Sunday.
Schaumkel, Arroyo and Fisher were each selected honorable mention North Bay.
Vintage (10-3 overall, 6-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) advanced to the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs after winning the VVAL title.
The Crushers were the No. 8 seed and had playoff wins over No. 9 James Logan-Union City, 36-0, and No. 1 Antioch, 24-21 in double overtime.
Their season ended in the semifinals with a 14-3 loss to San Ramon Valley-Danville, the No. 4 seed.
Schaumkel was named as the Most Valuable Player on the All-VVAL team. He was also first-team unanimous as a running back and first-team unanimous as a linebacker.
Arroyo was named as the Lineman of the Year, first-team unanimous at tackle on offense, and first-team unanimous at defensive line.
Fisher was named as the Defensive Player of the Year and first-team unanimous on the defensive line.
State coaching honors
Cal-Hi Sports announced on Friday that it named Michael Peters of McClymonds High School-Oakland as its 2018 State Coach of the Year.
Peters led McClymonds (12-2 overall) to the CIF Division 4-A state bowl game championship, a 32-6 win over Garfield-Los Angeles in the finals.
Former State Coach of the Year honors have gone to Ernie Cooper of Granite Bay, 2012; Mike Papadopoulos of Vacaville, 2011; Mike Alberghini of Grant-Sacramento, 2008; Jerry Deuker of Pinole Valley, 1978; Ed Lloyd of Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, 1975; and Bob Patterson of Vallejo, 1949.
Cal-Hi Sports also named Ryan Partridge of Liberty-Brentwood as the Large Schools State Coach of the Year and Mark Cooley of Pleasant Valley-Chico as the Medium Schools State Coach of the Year.
Liberty (13-1) won the CIF Division 1-A state title, beating Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, 19-17.
Pleasant Valley (10-3) won the CIF Division 4-AA state title, 43-14 over Central Valley Christian-Visalia.
Flores among 15 Modern-Era Finalists for Hall of Fame
Former Raiders head coach Tom Flores is among the 15 Modern-Era Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019, it was announced last week.
Flores has been previously eligible for the Hall of Fame, but this year marks his first time as a finalist.
Flores was the coach for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders from 1979-1987.
Under Flores, the Raiders won Super Bowl XV, 27-10 over the Philadelphia Eagles, and beat Washington, 36-9, in Super Bowl XVIII.
Flores was also the Seattle Seahawks’ coach from 1992-1994.
“Exciting day for me,” Flores said in The Fresno Bee last week. “It’s the first time I’ve made it this far.”
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 will be announced on Feb. 2 in Atlanta.
The Class of 2019 will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 3, it was announced.
The Modern-Era Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s selection committee from a list of 103 nominees that was earlier reduced to 25 semifinalists, during the year-long selection process, according to a news release.