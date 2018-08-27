Marcus Armstrong-Brown, a Justin-Siena High School graduate who is from Napa, caught two passes for 34 yards for the University of Hawaii as the Rainbow Warriors opened the season with a 43-34 Mountain West Conference win over Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo., last week.
It was the first career start at Hawaii for Armstrong-Brown, a senior wide receiver.
Armstrong-Brown played in 11 of 12 games last year and caught 24 passes for 184 yards with one touchdown.
Armstrong-Brown was a three-sport athlete at Justin-Siena and starred in football.
As a senior, he was the starting quarterback, running the Braves’ Houston-split back veer offense, accounting for 776 yards passing with eight touchdowns, 851 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Marin County Athletic League and All-Napa County honors and also received the team’s “Brave Heart” leadership award after leading Justin-Siena to the CIF North Coast Section Division IV title with a 27-13 win over San Marin-Novato in the finals.
College football notes
* Jomon Dotson, a graduate of American Canyon High, is listed second on the depth chart for the University of Nevada going into Friday’s season opener against Portland State.
Dotson is a graduate transfer from Washington and was the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team.
* Caleb Tremblay, a junior, is listed second on the depth chart for USC at defensive end going into Saturday’s opener against UNLV.
Tremblay is a 2014 Vintage High graduate and a transfer from American River College-Sacramento.
* Jordan Greenlee, a 2016 Vintage High graduate, is a defensive end for Northwestern State University of Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Greenlee is a transfer from Santa Rosa Junior College.
The Demons open their 2018 season on Thursday with a nonconference game against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
Prep Football
De La Salle-Concord is No. 1 in the Bay Area News Group Top 25, which was announced on Monday.
Other teams include No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (2-0), No. 3 Liberty-Brentwood (2-0), No. 4 Pittsburg (1-1), No. 8 Freedom-Oakley (2-0), No. 10 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (1-0), No. 11 Antioch (2-0), No. 12 El Cerrito (1-0), No. 13 Monte Vista-Danville (2-0), No. 16 Campolindo-Moraga (1-0), No. 18 San Ramon Valley-Danville (1-1), No. 21 San Leandro (1-1), No. 22 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (2-0), and No. 25 Moreau Catholic-Hayward (2-0).