County Football Insider: Vintage grad Andrew Shipp now working with Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders’ move to Las Vegas was approved by the NFL in March of 2017. They officially became the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 22, 2020.

The Raiders opened their new training facility, the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson, Nevada on June 23. Shipp will work at the complex, a 335,000-square-foot facility that will be used for football personnel and business operations. The Raiders will play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

“It’s awesome to see really how excited this city is to have a football team and have a brand new stadium,” said Shipp, 32. “Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world. You name it, they have it here in terms of entertainment. But one thing they’ve never had is a venue this size – a 65,000-seat stadium.

“I had no idea of how really thirsty this city and region is for professional sports. I’m seeing people all over the city wearing Raiders apparel and again bumper stickers and signs everywhere. Growing up, being in the Bay Area, I knew how big of a brand they were. But coming here, now I’m learning more about how many fans there are across the country and in other countries, just because of how wide spread and powerful the Raiders’ brand is.