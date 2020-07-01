County Football Insider: Vintage grad Andrew Shipp now working with Las Vegas Raiders

Andrew Shipp has a new job, and he’s loving every second of it.
Shipp, a 2006 Vintage High School graduate, left the Houston Astros after seven years with the organization and is now working for the Las Vegas Raiders as a senior manager in corporate partnership. It’s a department within the Raiders’ administration.
Shipp stepped down as an account manager for corporate partnerships with the Astros following the 2019 season and joined the Raiders last November.
“They had me come straight to Vegas, because at that point the focus was on building up the Las Vegas staff,” he said in a telephone interview on June 18. “I’m extremely excited about this opportunity, to be a part of something brand new.
“It’s a storied franchise already. But it’s kind of getting a re-boot or a re-start … changing cities, getting a brand new stadium, a brand new practice facility. There’s not a lot of opportunities to be a part of this type of change for any established organization. To come back to the west coast and be closer to my family, it was just something I couldn’t pass up.”
Shipp’s parents, Dave and Mary Shipp, are both retired from the Napa Valley Unified School District as teachers and coaches. Andrew’s sister, Kate Shipp-Roberts, is a P.E. teacher at Jepson Middle School and the assistant coach for girls basketball at Vacaville High.
The Raiders’ move to Las Vegas was approved by the NFL in March of 2017. They officially became the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 22, 2020.
The Raiders opened their new training facility, the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson, Nevada on June 23. Shipp will work at the complex, a 335,000-square-foot facility that will be used for football personnel and business operations. The Raiders will play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.
“It’s awesome to see really how excited this city is to have a football team and have a brand new stadium,” said Shipp, 32. “Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world. You name it, they have it here in terms of entertainment. But one thing they’ve never had is a venue this size – a 65,000-seat stadium.
“I had no idea of how really thirsty this city and region is for professional sports. I’m seeing people all over the city wearing Raiders apparel and again bumper stickers and signs everywhere. Growing up, being in the Bay Area, I knew how big of a brand they were. But coming here, now I’m learning more about how many fans there are across the country and in other countries, just because of how wide spread and powerful the Raiders’ brand is.
“It’s fantastic, to be part of the NFL and to be part of the one of the most well-known teams and brands within the NFL.”
Shipp’s department sells sponsorship packages and he works closely with some of the Raiders’ founding partners.
“I make sure all of their marketing assets come to life, make sure their contract’s fulfilled, making sure that they’re taken care of,” he said.
This year’s training camp for the Raiders will be held in Henderson, at the team’s headquarters. The Raiders made the announcement on their website, www.raiders.com, on June 2. They had been at their Napa summer complex for 24 years.
Each of the league’s 32 teams will have training camp at their year-round base facilities.
Shipp was a two-sport athlete at Vintage, playing football in the fall and swimming in the spring for the Crushers. He got his degree in business and marketing from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo in 2010.
After graduating from college, he spent part of the 2010 season as an intern with the Oakland Athletics in special events and promotions. He worked in sales and service and sponsorships for the Sacramento River Cats, a Triple-A Pacific Coast League team, for two years.
He went to work for the Astros in 2013 as a senior account manager in the corporate partnerships department. He was in client services, working with sponsors.
“I absolutely loved my time in Houston,” said Shipp. “Overall, a great experience. I learned a lot. It was definitely hard to leave because that place became my second home and my second family there.
“When I started there, they were the worst team in baseball. That was their third of three straight 100-loss seasons. A good core of us just grew together with the organization. A lot of people were new and so we all just kind of grew and developed. It was definitely one-of-a-kind type of bond with the rest of the front office there. Nothing but good memories about that place.”
Shipp is part of a sports-minded family.
Dave Shipp is a former Vintage head football coach and athletic director who also worked as the student activities director, head of the P.E. department, and a counselor.
He was head football coach at St. Patrick’s in Vallejo and at Justin-Siena.
He guided St. Pat’s to the Catholic Athletic League title and a runner-up finish in the CIF North Coast Section Class AA playoffs in 1980.
He led Justin-Siena to Superior California Athletic League and Sac-Joaquin Section championships in 1983. The Braves were named the state’s No. 1 Class A team by Cal-Hi Sports in ‘83.
Mary Shipp retired after a 34-year career at Napa High. She was a girls P.E. instructor, as well as head volleyball coach, head swim coach, junior varsity girls basketball coach, activities director and chair of the P.E. department.
Shipp-Roberts is a 2004 Napa High graduate and was twice named All-Napa County in girls basketball. She was a two-time first-team All-Bay Valley Conference player for the Solano Community College women’s basketball team as a shooting guard and was inducted into the Solano College Athletic Hall of Fame, as the Falcons won BVC titles and reached the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California regional playoffs both years. She was the team’s Most Valuable Player both seasons for the Falcons.
Napa Valley schools on elite list
St. Helena, Napa, Vintage and Calistoga are among schools from the CIF North Coast Section that were recognized by CalHiSports.com as among the “All-Time NorCal Unbeaten Football Teams,” as announced on June 22.
It’s an “honor roll list,” according to Cal-Hi Sports, of every reported unbeaten team from schools currently in the CIF North Coast Section. The list includes every unbeaten football team in state history, CalHiSports.com said.
“Here is our latest trip through more than 100 years of California prep football,” CalHiSports.com said. “We’re sure any player who was on any of these unbeaten Northern California football teams knows how special of an accomplishment doing that can feel.”
Making the list from the Napa Valley:
* St. Helena: 6-0 in 1944, 8-0 in 1955, 9-0 in 1960, 9-0 in 1961, 9-0 in 1962, 9-0 in 1963, 9-0 in 1964.
* Napa: 6-0 in 1942, 8-0 in 1959.
* Vintage: 13-0 in 1980.
* Calistoga: 5-0-1 in 1954, 9-0 in 1978.
St. Helena’s Blanchfield listed among state leaders
Former St. Helena High star Tom Blanchfield is sixth in California state history for most points scored in a game, according to updated Single-Game Offense Records as announced by CalHiSports.com on June 28.
Blanchfield scored 55 points in a game against Tomales in 1960. St. Helena shut out Tomales, 80-0.
“All individual single-game offensive categories for the state football record book files have now been updated heading into the 2020 season,” CalHiSports.com reported.
Dallas Bernstine of Bethel-Vallejo is third for most yards rushing in a game. Bernstine, a junior at the time, ran for 555 yards on 21 carries and scored five touchdowns in Bethel’s 59-38 win over Vintage in 2001.
California teams listed in Top 100
As an indicator of just how strong of a state it is, there are 15 teams from California that are listed in the MaxPreps 2020 preseason Top 100, it was announced by MaxPreps.com on June 17.
Mater Dei-Santa Ana at No. 2 and St. John Bosco-Bellflower at No. 3 lead the way.
The list also has No. 15 Centennial-Corona, No. 17 De La Salle-Concord, No. 23 Servite-Anaheim, No. 26 Mission Viejo, No. 40 Helix-La Mesa, No. 44 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, No. 54 Folsom, No. 62 Alemany-Mission Hills, No. 74 Central-Fresno, No. 76 St. Bernard-Playa del Rey, No. 85 Grace Brethren-Simi Valley, No. 90 Bishop Amat-La Puente, and No. 93 Serra-Gardena.
Former Raiders coach Bugel passes away
Joe Bugel, the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 1997 and one of the top offensive line coaches in the NFL, died on Sunday, June 28, The Associated Press reported. He was 80.
Bugel was with the Washington Redskins, serving as offensive line coach, offensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and assistant head coach-offense.
He was also the Phoenix Cardinals’ head coach.
He spent one season as assistant head coach/offense for the Raiders before taking over as head coach.
He retired from the Redskins as their offensive line coach after the 2009 season.
In a July 16, 1997 story in the Napa Valley Register, Bugel, the Raiders’ coach, said: “Without a doubt, this is the best group of football players I’ve had the pleasure to coach. We had a tremendous offseason. We acquired some classy, high-character, real good football players. And we thought we had one whale of a draft, so we’re really looking forward to the season.”
Bugel led the Raiders that summer in their Napa training camp.
Partridge leaves Liberty High for college job
Ferris State University, an NCAA Division II school in Big Rapids, Michigan, announced on June 24 that Ryan Partridge, who led Liberty High-Brentwood to a 40-11 record in four seasons as head coach, has joined the Bulldogs’ staff as an assistant coach.
The announcement was made at www.ferrisstatebulldogs.com.
Partridge guided Liberty to its first CIF North Coast Section Division I title in 2017. He directed the Lions to the CIF Division 1-A State championship in 2018.
“We’re thrilled to land someone of Ryan’s caliber to fill an opening on our staff and believe he’ll be an outstanding addition,” Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said in a report at www.ferrisstatebulldogs.com. “He’ll bring great energy and a tremendous work ethic and be an excellent fit for our program. We’re looking forward to having him work as part of our defensive staff and believe he’ll be able to develop great relationships with our student-athletes and continue the great family culture we’ve built at Ferris State.”
Partridge, who also served as Liberty’s Athletic Director, was named as the Max Preps California Coach of the Year, California Large School Coach of the Year by Cal Hi Sports, San Francisco 49ers High School Coach of the Year, Bay Area News Group Coach of the Year, and Prep 2 Prep Coach of the Year in 2018. He was also a nominee for the National Football League’s High School Coach of the Year Award.
“I could not have asked for a better group of players and coaches than what I worked with at Liberty,” Partridge said in a story at www.prep2prep.com. “This has been my goal, to move on and get this opportunity, but the memories we made building this program will never leave me. I will have that connection to this entire group for a lifetime, and I will always cherish that state championship and the history we made for the city of Brentwood.”
Ferris State won a second straight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title and reached the NCAA Division II national semifinals last year.
The Bulldogs have advanced to the national Div. II semifinals three of the past four years. They have a 27-2 record in the last two seasons.
Partridge is expected to serve as FSU’s linebackers coach during the 2020 season, according to www.ferrisstatebulldogs.com.
