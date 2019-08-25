Vintage High School is No. 17 in the www.Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top 25 Rankings, which were announced on Aug. 23.
“There are no surprises at the top, in our first set of rankings, which rely completely on information provided by coaches and what we were able to observe last season. That being said, there are a handful of games in the first week which involve ranked teams playing each other, so changes will happen quickly in our early editions of the NCS pecking order,” Prep2Prep.com reported.
At No. 1, De La Salle-Concord leads the rankings.
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Liberty-Brentwood, No. 3 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, No. 4 Pittsburg, No. 5 Monte Vista-Danville, No. 6 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, No. 7 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, No. 8 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 9 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, No. 10 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, No. 11 California-San Ramon, No. 12 Campolindo-Moraga, No. 13 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek, No. 14 Antioch, No. 15 Amador Valley-Pleasanton, No. 16 Moreau Catholic-Hayward, No. 18 Miramonte-Orinda, No. 19 Benicia, No. 20 Acalanes-Lafayette, No. 21 Freedom-Oakley, No. 22 Encinal-Alameda, No. 23 Kennedy-Richmond, No. 24 San Leandro and No. 25 El Cerrito.
NorCal Preseason Top 30
The SportStars Magazine’s NorCal Preseason Top 30, announced on Aug. 19 at sportstarsmag.com, features 11 CIF North Coast Section teams, led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord.
The others are No. 3 Liberty-Brentwood, No. 6 Pittsburg, No. 10 Clayton Valley-Concord, No. 11 Monte Vista-Danville, No. 13 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, No. 15 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, No. 19 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, No. 22 Campolindo-Moraga, No. 23 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, No. 24 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek, No. 25 California-San Ramon, No. 27 San Ramon Valley-Danville.
Bay Area Preps HQ preseason rankings
The Bay Area Preps HQ preseason rankings, announced by Bay Area News Group, features 13 CIF North Coast Section teams, including No. 1 De La Salle-Concord.
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Liberty-Brentwood, No. 6 Monte Vista-Danville, No. 7 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, No. 9 Pittsburg, No. 12 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, No. 13 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, No. 14 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, No. 15 Campolindo-Moraga, No. 16 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, No. 18 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek, No. 20 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 25 Moreau Catholic-Hayward.
Preseason All-State Teams
The Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State Teams, announced on Aug. 21, includes six players from CIF North Coast Section schools:
* Defensive Line, first-team defense: Jamar Sekona, Marin Catholic-Kentfield.
* Quarterback, second-team offense: Jay Butterfield, Liberty-Brentwood.
* Running back/defensive back, second-team multi-purpose: Shamar Garrett, De La Salle-Concord.
* Offensive line, third-team offense: Patrick Selna, Piedmont.
* Quarterback/running back, third-team multi-purpose: Dorian Hale, De La Salle-Concord.
* Running back/wide receiver, third-team multi-purpose: Isaiah Newell, Las Lomas-Walnut Creek.
Strong to start at QB for Nevada
Carson Strong, a Wood High-Vacaville graduate who passed for 2,732 yards with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 games as a junior, will start at quarterback for the University of Nevada, according to a report by the Reno Gazette Journal on Aug. 18.
Nevada opens the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 30 at home with a nonconference game against Purdue at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada at 6:30 p.m. CBS Sports will carry the game.
Strong completed 184-of-266 passes for Wood his junior season. He did not play his senior year because of an injury.
Strong is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt freshman for Nevada.
“I’ve got the best receiving corps in the conference,” Strong said in a story in the Reno Gazette Journal at www.rgj.com. “Throwing to these guys is easy; they’re just so athletic, so big. Add them to the running backs, and it makes my job easy. I’ve just got to give them the ball and let them make plays.”
Strong received the Wolf Pack’s offensive scout team award last year.
Raiders break camp in Napa
The Oakland Raiders broke summer training camp following a practice at their Redwood Middle School facility on Aug. 19. It was the organization’s 24th year in Napa.
“We have to form an identity. We want to be a physical, versatile football team that can adapt to any situation. We want to be a tough team. We want to be a smart team. We want to take a lot of pride in the details. We’d like to get back to the Oakland Raiders of years past. Hopefully our players can learn what it is to be a Raider and the commitment that it takes to be an excellent football team. I think it’ll be there. We have to get a lot of new relationships formed and that’s the goal. That’s why we’re here,” head coach Jon Gruden said in a transcription provided by the organization.