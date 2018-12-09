Vintage High School, which won the Vine Valley Athletic League title and reached the semifinals of the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, is No. 16 in the latest www.prep2prep.com North Coast Section Top 25 rankings.
Vintage (10-3 overall, 6-0 VVAL) lost in the semifinals, 14-3 to San Ramon Valley-Danville on Dec. 1.
The Crushers went 2-1 in the playoffs.
North Coast Section Playoffs
San Ramon Valley, Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, Fortuna and Middletown won CIF North Coast Section championships over the weekend. The scheduling of these games at the end of the season was delayed because of poor air quality stemming from the Butte County wildfires.
San Ramon Valley won the Division 1 title, 28-21 over Freedom-Oakley.
Bishop O’Dowd won the Division 2 title, 16-15 over Marin Catholic-Kentfield.
Fortuna won the Division 4 title, 61-35 over Moreau Catholic-Hayward.
Middletown won the Division 5 title, 28-14 over Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond.
Mater Dei wins state title
Mater Dei-Santa Ana won the CIF State Open Division Championship Bowl Game, 35-21 over De La Salle-Concord on Saturday at Cerritos College’s Falcon Field in Norwalk.
De La Salle ends the season at 12-1. Mater Dei completes the season at 13-2.
CIF State Championship Bowl Games
There are 11 CIF State Championship Bowl Games scheduled for this week.
The schedule of games:
* Division 1-AA: Folsom vs. Cathedral Catholic, Friday, 8 p.m., at Cerritos College.
* Division 1-A: Liberty-Brentwood vs. Sierra Canyon, Saturday, 8 p.m., at Cerritos College.
* Division 2-AA: Del Oro-Loomis vs. Grace Brethren, Friday, 4 p.m., at Cerritos College.
* Division 2-A: San Joaquin Memorial vs. Lawndale, Saturday, 4 p.m., at Cerritos College.
* Division 3-AA: Lincoln-San Diego vs. Menlo-Atherton, Saturday, at Sequoia High-Redwood City, 6 p.m.
* Division 3-A: Kaiser at Wilcox, Saturday, 6 p.m.
* Division 4-A: Garfield vs. McClymonds, Saturday, 6 p.m., at Laney College-Oakland.
* Division 5-AA: San Gorgonio at Rio Linda, Saturday, 6 p.m.
* Division 5-A: San Diego at Colfax, Saturday, 6 p.m.
* Division 6-AA: Strathmore vs. Hilmar, Saturday, at Atwater High, 6 p.m.
* Division 6-A: Orange Glen vs. Lincoln-San Francisco, Saturday, at City College of San Francisco, 12 p.m.
NBC Sports Bay Area will carry all four games at Cerritos College, the state CIF said.
Season ends for UC Davis
The season ended on Saturday for UC Davis as the No. 6 seed Aggies fell to host Eastern Washington, the No. 3 seed, 34-29 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington.
UC Davis (10-3 overall) was led by Jake Maier, who passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns; Ulonzo Gilliam, who had 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns; and Keelan Doss, who caught nine passes for 143 yards.
Laney wins state JC title
Laney College-Oakland jumped out to a 23-0 lead and went on to win the California Community College Athletic Association championship Saturday, 40-35 over Ventura College at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento.