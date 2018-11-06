Vintage High School, the Vine Valley Athletic League champion which is on a nine-game winning streak, is ranked in two polls as the season moves into its 13th week.
Vintage (9-2 overall, 6-0 VVAL) is No. 22 in this week’s Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Rankings.
De La Salle-Concord (9-0) is No. 1, Liberty-Brentwood (10-0) is No. 2, Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (8-1) is No. 3, Pittsburg (7-3) is No. 4, and Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (9-1) is No. 5.
Vintage opened the NCS Division 1 playoffs by beating James Logan-Union City, 36-0, last week at Napa Memorial Stadium.
Vintage, the No. 8 seed, continues the playoffs on Friday with a quarterfinal-round game at No. 1 seed Antioch (7-3) at 7 p.m.
The Crushers are No. 20 in the MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Rankings.
De La Salle is No. 1 and is followed by No. 2 Liberty, No. 3 Pittsburg, No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter, and No. 5 Cardinal Newman.
The season also continues this week for American Canyon, Justin-Siena and St. Helena, which all have playoff games.
American Canyon (6-5), the No. 8 seed, plays a Division 2 game at No. 1 seed Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena (5-6), the No. 10 seed, plays a Division 4 game at No. 2 seed Del Norte-Crescent City (8-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
St. Helena (7-4) is the No. 7 seed and plays a Division 5 game at No. 2 seed Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond (6-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Big season for Dotson
Jomon Dotson, a graduate of American Canyon High, is listed at a starting cornerback position on the University of Nevada’s depth chart.
Dotson is tied for second on the Wolf Pack with 52 tackles.
Four receptions for Armstrong-Brown
Marcus Armstrong-Brown, a Justin-Siena graduate, caught four passes for 85 yards for the University of Hawaii in last week’s 56-17 loss to Utah State at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
UC Davis wins
Host UC Davis remained undefeated in the Big Sky Conference with a 42-20 win over Northern Arizona last week.
UC Davis is 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big Sky.
UC Davis is ranked in two polls — No. 4 in the STATS FCS Poll and No. 7 in the FCS Coaches Poll.
Loss for Santa Rosa JC
Santa Rosa Junior College lost, 62-14 to host City College of San Francisco in a National-Bay 6 Conference game at George Rush Stadium last week.
Richie Hardwick (Vintage) had six total tackles, Jeremy Costa (Vintage) had four total tackles, and Dawson Trent (Napa) had one tackle for Santa Rosa.