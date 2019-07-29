Two Napa Valley players, Daniel Martinez of St. Helena High School and Jacob Aaron of Vintage, have been recognized by www.Prep2Prep.com going into the 2019 football season.
Martinez and Aaron are among “10 more to keep an eye on ...” in a story about CIF North Coast Section quarterbacks to watch this fall.
Martinez was named as a finalist for Player of the Year on the 2018 All-Napa County team after rushing for 485 yards and passing for 258 yards as a sophomore for St. Helena (7-5 overall, 4-3 North Central League I). Martinez completed 16-of-37 passes and threw two touchdown passes in eight games. Martinez had 11 rushing touchdowns.
St. Helena went 1-1 in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs, beating Hoopa Valley-Hoopa, 48-22, and losing to Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond, 49-29.
Aaron, also a sophomore last year, was named second-team offense on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League team for Vintage. Aaron was a finalist for Newcomer of the Year on the All-County team.
He threw for 689 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 42-of-81 passes, and ran for 371 yards and three TDs for Vintage (10-3 overall, 6-0 VVAL), the league champion.
The Crushers were 2-1 in the NCS Division 1 playoffs, with wins over James Logan-Union City, 36-0 and Antioch in double-overtime, 24-21, and a loss to San Ramon Valley-Danville, 14-3.
The “NCS Quarterbacks to Watch,” according to Prep2Prep.com, are Jay Butterfield of Liberty-Brentwood, Jake Byrne of Freedom-Oakley, Jullian Clavelle of Fort Bragg, Bowen Dickstein of Moreau Catholic-Hayward, Miles Gonzalez of California School for the Deaf-Fremont, Dorian Hale of De La Salle-Concord, Grant Harper of Campolindo-Moraga, Yonaton Isack of Piner-Santa Rosa, Nick Kresnak of Acalanes-Lafayette, Kameron Lane of Benicia, Bryce Lombardi of Foothill-Pleasanton, Tuakoi Mahe of Mt. Eden-Hayward, Matt Meredith of Miramonte-Orinda, Ryan Murphy of Concord, Will Omey of St. Bernard’s-Eureka, Jackson Pavitt of Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, Ronald Robertson of Salesian, David Romero-Reinholz of Encinal-Alameda, Matt Sargent of San Marin-Novato, Jack Stewardson of Monte Vista-Danville, Jared Stocker of Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, and Camron Young of Kennedy-Richmond.
Bowers recognized by CalHiSports.com
Brock Bowers, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end for Napa High, has been recognized by CalHiSports.com in its top 100 player rankings for the California Class of 2021.
Bowers is listed No. 13 among this year’s juniors, according to the website.
Sweeney at Northern Arizona
Anthony Sweeney, who is from American Canyon, is a redshirt sophomore defensive back for Northern Arizona.
Sweeney, a De La Salle-Concord graduate and former star for the Spartans, was credited with 35 total tackles (25 solo stops) in nine games last year for NAU. He started two games.
He had four tackles for loss, a sack and intercepted a pass. He also was credited with forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.
Sweeney had eight total tackles against North Dakota and made six tackles against UC Davis.
He was a two-year captain and played on three CIF state championship teams at De La Salle.
California teams in national rankings
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, at No. 1, and St. John Bosco-Bellflower, at No. 2, lead 12 California teams in the 2019 High School Football America Preseason 100 Football Rankings.
The rankings were announced on June 28 at highschoolfootballamerica.com.
The other California teams are No. 13 Centennial-Corona, No. 23 De La Salle-Concord, No. 32 Folsom, No. 40 JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano, No. 44 Orange Lutheran, No. 48 Narbonne-Harbor City, No. 54 Oaks Christian-Westlake Village, No. 66 Cathedral Catholic-San Diego, No. 71 Mission Viejo, and No. 90 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth.
MaxPreps.com national rankings
Mater Dei-Santa Ana is No. 1 in the MaxPreps.com 2019 Preseason High School Football Top 100 Rankings, announced on July 24.
Other California schools in the rankings are No. 3 St. John Bosco-Bellflower, No. 12 Centennial-Corona, No. 18 De La Salle-Concord, No. 25 Folsom, No. 27 Narbonne-Harbor City, No. 33 Mission Viejo, No. 40 Oaks Christian-Westlake Village, No. 48 JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano, No. 51 Sierra Canyon- Chatsworth, No. 54 Cathedral Catholic-San Diego, No. 55 Upland, No. 62 Serra-Gardena, No. 65 Calabasas, No. 74 Liberty-Brentwood, and No. 95 Corona del Mar-Newport Beach.