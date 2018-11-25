Vintage High School, the Vine Valley Athletic League champion that has won 10 consecutive games after an 0-2 start to the 2018 season, will travel to Danville on Saturday to face San Ramon Valley in a CIF North Coast Section Division 1 semifinal playoff game at 7 p.m.
The winner advancing to the NCS championship game.
Vintage (10-2 overall, 6-0 VVAL) is the No. 8 seed and has playoff wins against No. 9 seed James Logan-Union City, 36-0, and No. 1 seed Antioch, 24-21, in double-overtime.
San Ramon Valley (7-4 overall, 2-2 East Bay-Mountain League) is the No. 4 seed and beat Monte Vista-Danville, the No. 5 seed, 21-17 on Saturday.
In the other semifinal game, it’s No. 2 seed California-San Ramon (8-3) at home against No. 3 seed Freedom-Oakley (8-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Vintage has not played a game since Nov. 9 due to poor air quality in the area caused by the Camp Fire in Butte County. The Crushers have had games postponed and rescheduled. They were finally able to have an outdoor practice on their campus field on Nov. 20.
“When it comes to playoff football, when you’re playing and practicing on Thanksgiving, you like where you’re at,” Vintage coach Dylan Leach said.
“We’re out here and we’re practicing every day and we’re having a good time. I don’t want this to end, because I enjoy being around these guys and I enjoy being around the staff and practicing and game planning and doing all the things that we get to do when it comes to playing Week 13.
“Not only are they great football players, but they are fun to be around and they keep us young.”
Seven receptions for Armstrong-Brown
Marcus Armstrong-Brown, a Justin-Siena graduate, caught seven passes for 86 yards for the University of Hawaii in Saturday’s 31-30 win in overtime over host San Diego State.
Armstrong-Brown, who had a long reception of 28 yards, started at wide receiver.
Eight total tackles for Dotson
Jomon Dotson, a graduate of American Canyon High, had eight total tackles for the University of Nevada in Saturday’s 34-29 loss to host UNLV.
Dotson started at cornerback and had six solo tackles in the game.
Shelton plays for Mississippi Valley State
Dominique Shelton, a Justin-Siena graduate, was credited with three solo tackles for Mississippi Valley State University in a 31-24 loss in overtime to Alabama State on Thursday in Montgomery, Ala.
Shelton also broke up a pass.
UC Davis to face Northern Iowa
UC Davis, which tied for the Big Sky Conference championship with Eastern Washington and Weber State, will host Northern Iowa (7-5) in a second-round game on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. in the NCAA 2018 FCS Playoffs.
UC Davis is 9-2 overall and was 7-1 in the Big Sky.
Northern Iowa opened the playoffs with a 16-13 first-round win on Saturday over Lamar.
The quarterfinals are Dec. 7 or 8. The semifinals are Dec. 14 or 15.
The championship game is Jan. 5, 2019 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
UC Davis’ Dan Hawkins and Eastern Washington’s Aaron Best were named as the Big Sky Conference co-Coaches of the Year.
UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier is the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Community college title game set
Ventura College (11-1) and Laney College-Oakland (10-2) will meet in the California Community College Athletic Association state title game on Dec. 8 at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento.
Ventura beat Riverside City College in the Southern California Football Association championship game, 31-21.
Laney won, 30-7 over Fresno City in the Northern California championship game.