Aidan Willard, a redshirt freshman quarterback from Napa, threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jesiah Irish during Oregon State’s open scrimmage on Saturday at Reser Stadium, according to a story by the Corvallis Gazette Times on Aug. 11.
Willard is a 2017 Justin-Siena High School graduate and was the starting quarterback on its 2014 CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship team. Willard was a starter each of his four years at Justin-Siena.
He was the Newcomer of the Year on the All-Napa County team as a sophomore after leading Justin-Siena to the NCS title.
Willard, rated the No. 12 prospect by NorCalPreps.com, threw for over 2,800 yards with 29 touchdown passes during his career. He also rushed for over 1,900 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in his career.
Willard was the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team as a junior.
He was limited to just four games his senior season due to injury. He was selected honorable mention for the Braves on the All-North Coast Section team by Prep2Prep.com.
Willard received honorable mention honors on offense on the All-Marin County Athletic League team.
Preseason Redwood Empire Team
Viliami Schaumkel, a linebacker for Vintage, and Zach Keefer, an offensive and defensive lineman for Justin-Siena, were named to the CalHiSports.com Preseason Redwood Empire Team, which was announced on Wednesday.
Schaumkel was selected to the defense.
Keefer was named multi-purpose.
Named to the second team:
- Colby Bates, Justin-Siena, offensive line/linebacker.
- Eddie Byrdsong, American Canyon, running back.
- Angel Castillo, Vintage, tight end/linebacker.
- Barrett Donohoe, Justin-Siena, quarterback.
- Isaiah Newton, Napa, running back/defensive back.
- Conrad Say, Justin-Siena, running back.
- Michael Webber, Vintage, quarterback/running back.
North Coast Section Rankings
Vintage is No. 22 and Napa is No. 24 in North Coast Section Rankings, which were announced on Aug. 12 by www.maxpreps.com.
Calpreps.com has Vintage on top
Vintage is projected to finish in first place in the new Vine Valley Athletic League, according to Calpreps.com.
Vintage is followed by Napa, second; American Canyon, third; Petaluma, fourth; Casa Grande-Petaluma, fifth; Justin-Siena, sixth; and Sonoma Valley, seventh.
Preseason State 50 Rankings
Mater Dei-Santa Ana is No. 1 in the CalHiSports Preseason State 50 Rankings, which were announced on Aug. 13.
De La Salle-Concord is No. 3, Folsom is No. 4, Pittsburg is No. 9, Jesuit-Carmichael is No. 16, and Liberty-Brentwood is No. 20.
Raiders break camp
Head coach Jon Gruden cancelled Thursday’s practice, which was scheduled as the final day of Oakland Raiders training camp at Redwood Middle School, according to a report on the team’s website, www.raiders.com.
Following Wednesday’s practice, Gruden said, “I’d just like to say that I was really happy with today’s practice. Normally the last real practice at training camp, a lot of people get a little bit distracted. What we did is we went out and really challenged our guys with short yardage, goal-line backed up, two minute, no huddle. Desperation field goals. Covered a lot of ground. Our guys did a nice job.”
Gruden’s comments were provided by the Raiders transcripts.