Cricket: Napa Valley club hands out 2021 awards, announces 2022 schedule

The Napa Valley Cricket Club recently celebrated its 10th season in 2021 with its awards night at the Napa Barrel Project, a pub that sponsors the club, with plans for a 2022 season.

As the NVCC took steps toward a typical full schedule in 2021, the club managed to play nine matches from May through October. The club also celebrated its decade of existence with a Founders vs. Newcomers intrasquad match at Napa Valley Expo’s Midway Green in mid-September.

Despite the NVCC playing fewer than the 12 to 15 games in past seasons, there was strong competition for the four statistics-based awards.

The winner of the All Rounder of the Year award, for the fourth straight season, was Karan Grewal. He contributed strongly in all three cricketing disciplines. His batting stats were 9 innings for 192 runs with an average of 32 runs and a high of 56 runs. His bowling numbers were 46.3 overs at a cost of 244 runs, taking 12 wickets with an average of a wicket every 20.3 balls bowled. Fielding-wise, he had 3 catches.

The individual awards for Batting and Bowling went to newcomers Dayne Buddo and Nick Martin, respectively, while wicket-keeper Phil Bourke held on to the Fielding award for 2021.

Buddo’s batting statistics — 5 innings for 176 runs with an average of 44 runs and a high of 64 runs — were impressive for a player who had just returned to the game after several years away.

With the ball in hand, Martin bowled 37.4 overs at a cost of 182 runs, taking 10 wickets with an average of a wicket every 22.4 balls. Bourke excelled behind the stumps with 12 catches and two stumpings.

Outgoing NVCC President Sanjeev Joshua presented the President’s Award to a member who has contributed above and beyond to the club — Pete Carson, a founding club member who was honored for his tireless work behind the scenes.

Incoming NVCC President Phil Bourke handed out two milestone awards.

One went to Grewal, only the second player in NVCC history to surpass 1,000 runs, with his 192 last year bringing his total to 1,107. He joined a select group that includes only two other members, Biojoy Ojha and Martin Mackenzie.

Bourke also recognized the century — 100 runs in a single match — made by Caen Healy on Oct. 9 against the Bay Area Lions at Napa Valley Expo. That knock by Healy is the first century scored by a club member since 2015. Healy’s partnership with Raj Devnani in that match was 173 runs for the first wicket, also a club record, with Devnani scoring 89 runs.

Bourke also thanked outgoing board members Sourabh Das and Joshua for their contributions.

The club recently announced a schedule of 13 matches, including home contests at Napa Valley Expo and Kimberly Park in American Canyon. The club expects to reinstate its tradition of an annual tour outside the Bay Area, with a planned trip in late August to Minnesota to play the Minnesota Royals.

“It’s great to be playing this season from our traditional start time in April right through until October,” said NVCC Vice President Andrew Healy, “and we’re looking forward to renewing our traditional rivalries against Marin Cricket Club, the Sonoma Gullies and a number of other teams and clubs we’ve played against every year since the club was formed in 2012.”

The club also announced that its annual showcase match, the Napa Valley World Series of Cricket, will take place on July 9 at Napa Valley Expo. The match is played between two teams of NVCC members based on the players’ countries of birth or ancestry. The last World Series was played in 2019 and saw Rest of the World beat Australia/America in a closely fought match.

The NVCC kicks off its home schedule by hosting the Sonoma Gullies on June 25 at the Napa Valley Expo.

The club welcomes new playing and social members and hosts weekly indoor nets practice sessions at Newton’s Law of Fitness in Napa every Tuesday.

