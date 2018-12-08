The Napa High School Spiritleaders hosted their third annual Day of Dance & Cheer last Sunday, featuring local schools and dance teams from Napa to Vallejo. More than 1,000 spectators, dancers, cheerleaders and their coaches packed Messner Gym.
Hollie Johnson Schmidt, director of the NHS Spiritleaders and dance department, coordinated the event.
“Being a longtime dance teacher and coach here in Napa, one of my goals has always been to bring all of the local dancers, cheerleaders and their teachers and coaches together to build unity and celebrate what we do day in and day out,” she said. “It is also an opportunity to give families and friends a chance to watch spectacular routines. Way a great way to spread some joy in our community to kick off the holiday season.”
The Spiritleaders take this opportunity to give back to the community, so every year they donate some of their proceeds to a worthy cause. Last year, they donated to the NorCal fire victims. This year, they will be contributing to the Alaina’s Voice Foundation.
Participating teams were from Napa Saints youth football, St. John’s Lutheran, Vintage High Cheer and Dance, Vintage High Performing Arts Dance, Justin-Siena Cheer, Harvest Middle School, The Dance House, Academy of Danse, Pepperette’s Baton and Dance Club, Napa Valley Dance Center, Emerge Dance Project Adult Company, the Savage Cookies dance team, the NHS Dance Department and the Napa Spiritleaders.
The event is free to participants and their teachers and coaches. Also included is a free lunch to dance teachers and coaches as Schmidt knows firsthand the blood, sweat and tears that go into working with hundreds of dancers on a daily basis.
The day begins with the NHS Dance Club Officers leading a group warm-up, followed by a unity circle that includes all of the participants. They are asked to stand next someone from another team other than theirs and introduce themselves.
“Whether we know each other or not, we all share the same passion, and that unites us. So let’s support each other and celebrate each other today with people who share your same passion,” Schmidt announced, before participants put their arms around each other and, on the count of 3, pointed their foot and yelled “Unity in dance and cheer!”
The showcase of 30 routines followed. At the end, a former dance student of Schmidt’s from the 1990’s said hello. Her daughter now has Schmidt’s daughter Rylee as her new dance teacher at Harvest. The four took a picture together.
“We are all connected in the dance community,” Johnson Schmidt said, “and to see things come full circle is such a blessing.”